How Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Romance Options Work

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has been revealed in its full glory and Ubisoft is making good on their promise of renewed creativity for the franchise. For the first time ever, players have a full dialogue wheel to utilize when talking to other characters, giving players the freedom to choose how they are perceived in this fictional world. To further than immersion, players can now choose to play as a male or female protagonist with the freedom to romance a few characters they’ll meet along the way. Total freedom.

Mass Effect, The Elder Scrolls, Dragon Age, Fallout – the list of titles is pretty impressive for games that offer this mechanic and Assassin’s Creed is the next up on the list. Much like a few other titles in the genre, gender won’t have any limitation on who you can choose to smooch in your part time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In previous titles, there were love interests but they were set in stone plot points in the overall story. With Odyssey, players can actually choose their own partner in crime – or choose not to partake in all, though that would be missing out of on significant story development.

We recently got our hands on the latest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game with the devs during E3 2018 and were told that the romance options are just another way they wanted to expand upon the player experience. For the first time ever in the franchise, players can model their character after their own sexual orientation in real life, giving a much more personal way to relate to the character one is spending so much time with during the title’s progression.

Much like other RPG titles that feature love interests, gifts are the way to anyone’s heart. Gift a fine wine, a piece of jewellery – don’t forget engaging conversation using that new dialogue wheel!

What do think about the revamped series with even more RPG aspects? Which protagonist are you look forward to playing as the most? Let us know all of your thoughts on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and what we know so far in the comment section below!