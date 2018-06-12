Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Official Trailer Revealed

Ubisoft E3 2018 is officially underway bringing with it tons of exciting news for fans of their franchise. But it’s not just about the shooters and their racing series, it’s also about continuing that long journey with the Brotherhood after we saw the origins in … well, Origins. After many leaks in recent weeks, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is officially unveiled with more than just a simple (yet epic) Sparta kick teaser. Now, we’ve got our first look at the journey ahead with Ubisoft’s latest open world title.

According to the game’s summary, “Take control of your destiny and write your own epic odyssey as you journey to become a legendary Spartan hero. Live incredible adventures in a world where every choice matters. Rejected by your family, you must embark on an adventure from outcast mercenary to legendary Spartan hero to uncover the truth about your past.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is really cool is that players can choose between two characters: Kassandra and Alexios. Both have been trained from a young age as Spartan warriors, both with similar backstories so players won’t miss out on anything if they choose one over the other.

From the reveal footage seen, Odyssey seems to be blending the best of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag and Origins, especially with the upgraded ship components and more diversified mechanics. One thing that made Origins “the perfect comeback” title for a staling series is that they really did overhaul the basic mechanics of the game, giving players more freedom than ever before to develop their own play style when taking to the open world.

The story is also set to take place 17 years after the tragedy on Kefalonia, where players will have been trained in the art of mercenary work. Once a contract is taken, the open world becomes more accessible and will continue to do so as the game progresses.

The main storyline follows Layla as she continues her research from Origins on the First Civilization. This is where lore heavily comes into play, and completionists get to see some of their hard work pay off.

Seeing that Assassin’s can once again take to the open waters is incredible, and it looks more immersive than ever before. With Origins’ Bayek, players could traverse an expansive open world and take to the waters as well. Ubisoft is taking that trend and expanding it even further but with a Spartan twist.

Another incredible aspect to this game is th at it is adapting a more RPG take regarding player choice. “Every choice matters” opens up the franchise much more than it has ever been. Players can truly become the Assassin they are playing and control how others in that world perceive them. Will you play the dutiful hero, or one with a more devil may care attitude that might land you in some trouble?

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is out on October 5th for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

This trailer truly shows that the time off Ubisoft took to relook at their franchise was took worth spent. Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!