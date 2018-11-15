New ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Patch Adds Transmog, New Missions, and Tons More

A new patch is now live for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and it’s not just about the bug fixes and performance tweaks. The latest patch brings new Photo Mode options, the ability to transmog your gear, and tons more.

If you’re like me, the ability to basically transmog your gear is a huge addition to the game. Both Alexios and Kassandra have some pretty sweet equipment, but if your inventory is lacking some of the supplies to upgrade everything to your current level, the team at Ubisoft just implemented a “visual layer” that can be added. Like that lower-level chest piece look but don’t like its stats? That’s fine! Layer that over your highest-level digs and look stylish without sacrificing your armor.

For a general summary of the latest update:

· Increased Level Cap from 50 to 70.

· Improved Photo Mode functionality (more details below).

· Added Detailed Mercenary Benefits page to the game.

· Improved Smart Loot System – it will now reward more gear of preferred playstyle.

· Added an option to the game to toggle XP and drachmae boosts on/off in the inventory.

· Addressed an issue that could prevent Mercenary Live Events from appearing.

· Addressed various issues that prevented quests from completing – including Home Sweet Home, Perikles’ Symposium, and Mother’s Prayers.

· Clothes Physics are not capped to 30FPS anymore but scale with selected graphics settings.

For more on the mercenaries, new quests, and balance changes, check out the full patch notes below:

New Content, Features and Improvements

New Content:

· Added support for the second Lost Tale of Greece – A Divine Intervention.

· The quest “Test of Judgment” will be available in-game upon installing version 1.0.7.

· Available from Episode 5.

· Located in Korinth, the quest will be added to the quest log once the quest giver was found.

Features & Improvements:

NEW! Visual Gear Customization/Transmog

· Added a Visual Gear customization page to the inventory.

This lets you change the visual appearance of gear items while keeping their original stats.

Visual Customization System

NEW! Detailed Mercenary Benefits page

· You can now access the Detailed Mercenary Benefits page from the Mercenary menu.

· The Detailed Mercenary Benefits page will showcase all Tier Benefits and their statuses (unlocked/not unlocked).

Detailed Mercenary Benefits page

NEW! Level Cap Increase to 70

· If you were Level 50 already, XP gained prior to this increase will automatically be transferred into ability points. XP gained prior the patch will not increase the Level.

Photo Mode Improvements

· Added a Contrast option, more grid types, and an option to hide headgear to the game.

· Added Fog and Bloom options

· Tilt angle increased from 45° to 90°.

· Improved auto-focus functionality.

· Improved display of liked photos on the world map.

· Added a Preview button to immediately hide the UI.

· Pressing any button when the UI is hidden will now bring the UI back automatically.

Miscellaneous:

· Discounts from Mercenary Tier benefits will now be displayed at the Blacksmith.

· Added support for future Live encounters.

· Added an option to the game to toggle XP and drachmae boosts on/off in the inventory.

· Improved hitboxes of legendary animals.

· Added some more NPCs to various NPC stations (marketplaces, tanning spots, etc.).

· Added achievement/trophy for Divine Intervention to the game.

General Fixes

Gameplay

· Addressed several issues that prevented players who are meditating from calling Phobos or summoning the Adrestia.

· Players will no longer receive kill rewards when an animal is untamed due to environmental influences.

· Addressed an issue with Horse Follow Road that could send players to an active quest marker rather than to the selected custom marker destination.

· Addressed an issue with the Call to Arms ability that led an unexpected lieutenant to come for help.

· Addressed various issues that caused the player to get stuck in objects or fall through the map.

World

· Addressed various issues with the placement of multiple objects, including Orichalcum across Greece.

· Addressed an issue where Sargon – Oikos of the Olympians – could sometimes be MIA.

· In Nisyros and on Melos Island, players will now incur damage from black lava, as intended.

Quest

· Addressed various issues that prevented the following quests from completing:

And The Streets Run Red

Minotour De Force

Home Sweet Home

Mother’s Prayers

Perikles’ Symposium

Clothes Make The Daughter

We Will Rise

Sparring with Roxana

A Venomous Encounter (didn’t appear on the map)

· Addressed an issue in Stairway to Olympus that could cause the game to freeze temporarily when opening the door.

· Addressed an issue in Witness Him that caused Alkibiades to moonwalk in the background of a cutscene. Beat it, Alki!

· The Family Ties quest will now appear properly when conditions are met.

· The carpet will no longer be magically floating in Sharp Tongue.

· Addressed an issue in Ashes to Ashes that caused the player to be teleported to Andros unintentionally.

· Players will no longer be able to equip gear during the fight in Pankration.

· Addressed an issue in Escort Service that could cause the quest to skip the boarding scenario.

· Addressed an issue that caused players to desynchronize when using Falx of Olympos in the Battle of Pylos.

· Addressed an issue that allowed “Destroy War Supplies for Faction X in Region Y” type of quests to be completed in any nation of the required faction, rather than in the quest-specific nation.

· Addressed an issue in We’re Treasure Hunters that could lead Obelia’s ship to leave the action area.

Graphics, Animations, AI, and More

Graphics and Animations, Audio

· Addressed various weather, lighting, and terrain texture issues.

· Addressed various animation issues with the character, NPCs, Mythical Creatures, and animals.

· Addressed various gear clipping or texture issues for character and NPCs.

· Addressed an issue that caused silo explosions not to be heard when not in the field of view of the player.

· [PC] Addressed an issue causing lower-level details on Ultra High Shadows than intended.

User Interface, Menu, and Subtitles

· Addressed a variety of general UI/HUD display issues.

· Addressed various subtitle sync and localization errors.

· Corrected some bounty display inconsistencies between sponsors vs. bounty display on the map.

· The “-1 Adrenaline Cost for Overpower Abilities” engraving will now remain active after loading screens.

· Addressed an issue where Damage weapon–type engravings are not multiplied when applied to multiple items.

· Removed a spoiler from the description of the Cult crew theme.

· [PC] Addressed an issue with the Customize Controls menu where players could assign mouse and keyboard keys while using a controller as their input device.

· [PC] Pressing back with the mouse on the Cultist screen will no longer exit the menu.

· [PC] Addressed various issues with the Performance Analyzer VRAM meter.

Character and AI

· Addressed an issue causing abilities to be ignored by NPCs lighting braziers.

· NPCs or animals will no longer set the player on fire. Man’s not hot.

· NPCs will no longer attack when players fight animals with a bow.

· Leader and their bodyguards will no longer attack the player when they’re in the quest board or blacksmith menu.

· Addressed an issue that caused mercenary pets to be spawned very far away from their owner.

· Addressed an issue after meditation that prevented players from being able to pet tamed animals.

· Addressed an issue with two rogue Council chamber guards who didn’t bother guarding the location they were supposed to.

· Addressed an issue with the Olourous Fortress location where the location wouldn’t be marked as completed when conditions are met.

· Addressed an issue that caused NPCs not to ignite the brazier after investigating a dead body.

Photo Mode

· Addressed an issue that could cause headgear to disappear after exiting Photo Mode.

· Addressed an issue that sometimes could make the Reset text disappear in composition and edit mode of Photo Mode

· Naval aiming curve will no longer be visible in Photo Mode.

· Blood effects will no longer fade away in Photo Mode.

· Addressed an issue in Photo Mode where the D-Pad could lose its functionality, making it impossible to modify photos.

· [PC] Increased scrolling speed for filters in Photo Mode with the mouse wheel.

Naval

· Addressed an issue with occasionally inconsistent shield colors on the Adrestia.

· Addressed an issue during boarding that caused enemy NPCs not to react to range attacks.

· Addressed an issue that caused ships to be the same level as the player rather than the region’s level.

· Addressed an issue during boarding where enemies would sometimes not engage in fights.

Performance and Stability

· Improved stability and performance of the game application.

· [PC] Optimized CPU usage when the game is minimized.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.