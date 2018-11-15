‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Getting New Visual Customization System Tomorrow

Things are about to look a little bit brighter on the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey front, as the latest entry in the long-running series will be getting its own Visual Customization system — or, as the team calls it, Transmog.

Ubisoft detailed the features in a new blog post, explaining how looks can be changed with the push of a few buttons. “The Visual Customization System allows you to change the visual appearance of your gear and weapons while keeping their original statistics. This feature is directly available from inventory and doesn’t cost any drachmae nor has any cool down. You can change the visual appearance of your items at any time,” the team explained.

As you can see, there’s a lot of stuff you can tweak within the game, and the team put a lot of effort into its system. “We designed the Visual Customization System to make the visuals work as collectibles, meaning, as soon as you have collected a gear piece or weapon it will add its visual to the pool of selectable appearances. That way you’ll be able to keep the visual at any time, no matter if you should decide to dismantle, sell, or store it.

“And yes, this works retroactively, too. Any appearances of gear items or weapons collected prior to the introduction of this feature to the game with 1.0.7 will be automatically available as selectable, whether you still own the item or not.”

And there’s also no limit to what you can do. Well, almost. “You will be able to select the visuals from any level of rarity. Meaning, you can apply the appearance from any item, not matter how rare, to any other item. The only limitation is that you can only choose visuals from the same item category. So you won’t be able to apply a spear visual to a sword, for example.”

The team also posted several responses in a Q & A style fashion for those that want quick answers with the system, which you can find here.

Alas, those of you who are wondering if you can go completely starkers…well, nope.

“Can I go naked while keeping stats? Nopes, no playing in undies while keeping sweet stats.”

The feature goes live in the latest update for Odyssey, which should drop sometime tomorrow.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.