‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’: New Mythical Monster Available Now, Meet Steropes

It’s time to strap on that best gear and head back into Ancient Greece, because a new mythical creature has arrived in the game and is ready for Kassandra or Alexios to give him their best shot!

Steropes is now available in #AssassinsCreedOdyssey 👁️ Witnesses swore they’d seen him, the Lightning Bringer, on a rampage around the Greek world. pic.twitter.com/HnTcE9cVsD — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) November 13, 2018

According to the team over at Ubisoft, “A new Mythical Creature, Steropes the Cyclops, will be waiting for you in his lair on November 13. A new quest named The Lightning Bringer will appear in your quest log and will take you to the one-eyed monster.

Defeating the Cyclops will be a high-level challenge, and should you manage to succeed you will be rewarded with a Legendary Bow. There will be no time limit, so prepare properly and take it down at your own pace!”

He’s one of the many remarkable creatures your Spartan can face and though he’s the newest, he most certainly won’t be the last.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. To see why we gave the latest in the Assassin’s Creed franchise a perfect score, check out our thoughts on the latest game in the AC franchise right here.

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment,” reads our review.

“The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.”

