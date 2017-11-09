How to Change Bayek’s Hair and Beard in Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins has more than enough customization options for Bayek to keep players deciding on his loadout for quite a while, but one aspect of the protagonist that some might not know is changeable is his hair style and facial hair.

When starting out in Assassin’s Creed Origins, you’ll notice that Bayek has a head full of hair and a scruffy beard alongside it. When it starts out like this, you may find yourself thinking back to all of the previews for the game and wondering if you remembered seeing him with any hair at all. Many of the previews showed a bald, beard-free Bayek bouncing around Egypt, much like the screenshot shown below.

But if you progress into the game and you find that you liked one form of Bayek’s hair and facial hair over another, you actually have the ability to choose your favorite, though the game doesn’t exactly tell you this up front. Putting his hood up and down is an easy feature, but with a few extra buttons, you’ll have your rugged Bayek back in no time.

Changing Bayek’s ‘Do

The controls differ depending on if you’re playing on the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One, but they’re simple either way. On the PS4, simply hold down the right trigger and press triangle to change his beard while using the left trigger instead to change his hair. The controls on the Xbox One are identical except for the obvious substitution of using the “Y” button instead of triangle.

However, there appears to be some issues with the toggling of Bayek’s style. Dying and restarting the game can reset the choices at time, and certain cutscenes will even have the same effect. There also doesn’t appear to be a way to change his hair on PC, at least not one that’s been found yet.

