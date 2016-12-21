Assassin’s Creed Origins Getting A Day One Patch, And Here’s What It Does

We're just three days away from experiencing the return of Assassin's Creed with its biggest chapter to date, Origins, which will whisk us to Egypt as we begin to see the birth of the legacy of the Assassins.

But before we do that, Ubisoft has dropped information on a day one update that will be released for the game when it comes to digital storefronts and retail. Fortunately, it won't set you back too much as far as waiting to jump into the adventure.

The patch will run around 1.2GB to 1.4GB, depending on your format. PC gets the lightest load with 1.2GB, while Xbox One has a 1.4GB patch. (PlayStation 4 is in the middle with 1.3GB.)

As far as what the update will fix, Ubisoft has noted that it will be a matter of fine-tuning the balance of the game, as well as some slight changes to Origins' Photo Mode, and certain performance and stability improvements. So, again, nothing major, and you can actually pre-load the game right now for Xbox One and PC. Meanwhile, if you own a PlayStation 4, your pre-load will be available around 8 PM PDT. (The game itself will be around 44GB, so make sure you plan accordingly.)

Now, there is a question in regards to when the Xbox One X update will be available, since the game will take advantage of Microsoft's new hardware. And while a date hasn't been given yet, Ubisoft has noted that it will be available later on, around early November – ahead of the system's release. With this update, the game will support 4K and Dolby Atmos, both of which the Xbox One X will support. In addition, this update will also be offered for PC and PlayStation 4, though not as hefty in size – and it'll offer HDR support across the board.

For now, the general game will take a while to download, but at least the day one patch won't be too much of a burden, so you can hop right into the game and have a field day cutting down enemies.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Assassin's Creed Origins will release on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.