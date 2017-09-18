Assassin’s Creed Origins Gets Details On Time-Skipping Ability and More

More details have been revealed for Assassin’s Creed Origins as the game’s release date approaches that elaborates on Bayek’s weapons, powers, and the fantastic Egyptian setting.

In the latest edition of the gaming magazine Edge, tons of details on the October game were released. For those who aren’t subscribers to the publication, a reader compiled all of the noteworthy details in a Reddit post to share with the Assassin’s Creed community.

Among all of the specifics that were released, one of the most interesting components was the time-warping ability that the protagonist Bayek will be able to use in Origins. The mechanic is known as Dusk and Dawn, and it allows Bayek to fast-forward time. Further specifics on the ability weren’t expanded on, so there’s still some questions about how it’ll be used both inside and outside of combat.

Aside from being able to manipulate time, Bayek will also have several “manipulation tools” much like the protagonists from other Assassin’s Creed games. Firebombs are one of the tools that players will be able to use during their combat along with additional tools that’ll likely include new and old options.

When taking on sidequests, the cutscenes that players see their hero in will also be varied to show multiple facets of Bayek. Sidequest cutscenes can range from showing Bayek playing around with nearby kids, the children referring to him as “Uncle Bayek,” to Bayek engaging in unpiloted combat where he wrecks petty criminals.

Another area that was touched on by game director Ashraf Ismail in the past was the idead that the Assassin’s Creed world will progess whether players are taking part in it or not. It’s just as easy to walk up on an ongoing turf fight and participate in the battle as it is to find a similar battle already completed and loot the leftovers.

The full details from the Edge magazine excerpt can be seen through the Reddit post. Assassin’s Creed Origins releases on Oct. 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.

