Grab Assassin’s Creed Origins For $30 Right Now At GameStop

Assassin’s Creed Origins is easily one of 2017’s best games, a terrific open-world adventure that’s a nice return to form for the series. (That two year hiatus it took after Syndicate certainly paid off.) And now, you can get it for much cheaper.

GameStop is hosting a sale for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of Assassin’s Creed Origins, slashing its price in half down to $29.99. More than likely, this is just a limited time thing, as the company will post new deals for the week starting this Wednesday, so you’ve got three days to scramble and pick it up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is for the standard version of the game, so if you want to access the DLC content, you’ll need to pay extra for the Season Pass. Still, the game offers a ton to do for the $30 price.

You can pick up the Xbox One version here, and the PlayStation 4 version here.

Here are the game’s features, in case you didn’t see it the first time around:

THE MYSTERIES OF ANCIENT EGYPT – Discover lost tombs, the Great Pyramids, mummies, and the gods.

AN ORIGIN STORY – Start at the beginning and uncover the origin story of the Assassin’s Brotherhood.

ALL-NEW COMBAT – Experience new combat mechanics and use powerful weapons to take down epic enemies.

MEANINGFUL QUESTS – Play intense stories with impactful objectives at your own pace.

EXPLORE A FULL COUNTRY – In busy cities and down the Nile, you’ll never run out of things to do.

“Assassin’s Creed Origins is a new beginning. Take on epic enemies with a whole new combat system. Explore the Great Pyramids and hidden tombs across the country of Ancient Egypt. Experience visceral quests that contribute to your overall progression and discover the origin story of the Assassin’s Brotherhood.”

It’s a huge, sprawling adventure that shouldn’t be missed, especially with all of Bayek’s outstanding abilities intact. And you might just learn a thing or two about Egypt with the game’s newly introduced Discovery Mode, which you can download with its latest update.

So jump in and join the fun! Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Disclaimer: If you purchase the game at one of the links above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.)