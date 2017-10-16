‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Gets an Amazing Live-Action Trailer

Ubisoft has gone all out to market Assassin’s Creed Origins, and it shows. Along with the countless trailers we’ve already seen for the game, both serious and silly, the publisher has just released an epic new live-action trailer that really captures the feel of the game.

You can see the trailer above, but here’s the quick rundown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the trailer, a narrator, acting as Bayek, explains how he will strike as an assassin, while we see a number of clips showcasing how some targets are taken out through various means like a snake being slipped into a bed, a scorpion making its way across a table, a royal figure being drowned in his bath by his servants, and so on.

The trailer also provides a huge emphasis on the birth of the Assassin’s Creed franchise with the message “It all starts with one,” since Bayek practically serves as the start to the brotherhood that we have seen over the course of several games over the past few years.

Whether you can actually use these assassination methods within the game remains unknown. Sure, hacking and slashing is always fun, and stealthily sneaking up on your opponent to get the better of him or her never gets old. That said, seeing these new tactics make us wonder just what Bayek has in his arsenal. Can we really sneak snakes into bed? Or drown someone in a tub? Because we’d totally be down for that.

Whatever the case, Origins looks to be the biggest Assassin’s Creed game to date, and should have a lot to offer fans when it releases in a couple of weeks. That trailer is just the thing to get you in the mood for it.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Assassin’s Creed Origins releases on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.