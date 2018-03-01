Assassin’s Creed Origins Has Massive Plans Detailed in March Update

March is going to be a big month for Assassin’s Creed: Origins fans. This month marks the arrival of the game’s next huge expansion, Curse of the Pharaohs, as well as new gear to earn, new Trials of the Gods to take on, and more ways to explore the vastness of ancient Egypt.

Ubisoft updated their blog today to give players a taste of what they can expect and that definitely includes some epic new loot for Bayek to scoop up. If you’re interested in the post-campaign events, they have also detailed exactly when each Trials of the God will take place. Let’s get started!

Curse of the Pharaohs Expansion Details:

According to Ubisoft’s blog update:

This month the time has come to leave for Thebes. Four years after the events of the main game, Bayek will be heading into a completely new journey that will not only lead to some mysterious discoveries but also to hours of new gameplay for you.

The Curse of the Pharaohs will be made available on March 13.

Here’s what you can expect:

Discover the Ancient capital city of Thebes with its temples of Karnak and Luxor

Explore secret tombs in the Valley of Kings and what lies beyond

New gear, outfits and mount

Level Increase up to 55

Available as part of the Season Pass or purchasable separately from March 13

In addition to that, we will offer you two options to play The Curse of the Pharaohs:

You can enter the Thebes region playing using your current progress from the main game

Or you can boost your save games. This creates a new save game in which Bayek is Level 45 with pre-selected gear. This option allows lower-level players to delve into the expansion straight away.

Title Updates and Trials of the Gods

Title Updates:

The title update initially planned for the end of February will now be coming on March 6. These are the highlights you can look forward to:

Introduction quest “Lights Among the Dunes” to celebrate the arrival of The Curse of the Pharaohs expansion

Hard mode for the Trials of the Gods to make the boss fights more challenging

New Anubis Item Set as reward for defeating the Trials of the Gods in Hard mode

→ As usual, players will receive one item of the set per event.

Trials of the Gods

With the introduction of the hard mode for the Trials of the Gods, we will unleash 2 gods every week, one on normal mode, the other on hard mode.

March 6 – 13 → Anubis on Normal + Sekhmet on Hard

March 13 – 20 → Sobek on Normal + Anubis on Hard

March 20 – 27 → Sekhmet on Normal + Sobek on Hard

March 27 – April 3 → Anubis on Normal + Sekhmet on Hard

Store Updates

Undead Pack – March 6

Return from the Underworld and terrify your opponents brandishing your Scorpion theme weapons. This pack features the Eternal Vigil mount, the Serket’s Reach (Warrior Bow), the Scorpion Shield, the Song of the Desert (Sickle Sword) and the Pharaoh’s Regalia outfit.

Far Cry Primal Pack – March 20

Rise above extinction and become the Apex Predator with these Stone Age weapons from the land of Oros. This pack includes the Fanged Mace, the Horn Bow (Hunter Bow), the Flint Spear and the Composite Bow (Light Bow).

Having some Ubisoft Club Units spare? The “Hunter’s Fur” outfit will be available as Ubisoft Club Reward from March 20.

Why You Should Play:

Assassin’s Creed: Origins is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only did the latest title provide the passion once felt for franchise during its beginning once more, but the expansive areas to explore, the stunning cast of characters, and seeing where the Brotherhood began was an experience to be treasured. And let’s not forget all of the amazing post-launch content such as weekly events, the new Discovery Mode, and expansions.

For more about Assassin’s Creed Origins, check out a blurb from our full review below:

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Origins offers a truly stunning game experience that is unique, yet familiar at the same time. Origins is the comeback title that many veterans of this long-standing franchise have been begging for and we’ve finally got it. A thrilling story, immersive and dynamic environments, characters you truly can’t help but to admire and care for – Origins is it. It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.”