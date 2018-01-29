Assassins Creed Origins Is Getting a New Game Plus Mode

Assassin’s Creed is scheduled to receive a New Game + mode sometime in the future following a confirmation from an Ubisoft representative.

The news was both asked and confirmed in a post within the Assassins Creed subreddit where a user asked specifically about New Game + and the possibility of the feature being added to the game. A community manager responded with a definitive statement that said “New Game + is coming” and that more information would be provided on the feature soon.

Discussions about a New Game + mode have been going on since the game was released with players hoping to carry over their progress and items to another playthrough, but speculation began picking up even more earlier in the month when Ubisoft acknowledged that many players had requested the feature. At the time, Ubisoft said that it was currently a feature that was being investigated, but the more recent announcement means that those investigations must’ve been successful.

Along with the confirmation of the New Game + feature, Assassin’s Creed Origins also has another way to keep players invested with the recent release of the game’s first DLC, The Hidden Ones. This DLC continues the story mode of the base game with a new adventure that takes place four years after the first story in the Sinaï region, an area ripe for exploration.

“The Sinaï is a mountainous region with a strong Roman military presence,” a description from Ubisoft read. “Players will witness the Roman occupation as they discover many well-guarded Roman military camps, harbors, and construction sites where Roman are taking apart Egyptian monuments. This steep region will offer many new opportunities for parkour and traversal gameplay, as well as challenging fights.”

This DLC also raised the level cap to allow for more character progress during the story and another DLC, The Curse of the Pharaohs, is scheduled to release on March 6 and will raise the cap even higher. But next on the Assassins Creed Origins release schedule is the Discovery Tour mode, a combat-free mode to explore the various points of interest in ancient Egypt.

No release date for the New Game + mode has been announced, but Ubisoft will likely have more information soon.