Latest Assassin’s Creed Origins Patch Addresses Weird NPCs, Plus Nightmare Mode

In our Assassin’s Creed Origins review, we couldn’t help but to sing the praises of what we called the “comeback title that the franchise needed and fans have been begging for,” but that doesn’t mean it still doesn’t need a few tweaks here or there. With Patch 1.1.0, a new Nightmare Mode has been added, as well as a few much needed bug fixes. Plus, NPCs will act more normal – that’s always a good thing!

U.I changes, audio tweaks, stability, and more have been added. Check out the full list of fixes as per Ubisoft:

Patch 1.1.0 will be deployed on all platforms tomorrow December 12th.

Patch Sizes

PS4: ~3GB

Xbox: ~3GB

PC: 2,7Gb on Uplay | 1,2Gb on Steam

Please find the latest changes below.

Patch Highlights

Added a new “Nightmare” difficulty mode

Added an NPC scaling option, “Enemy Auto-Level”, that makes enemies’ level scale up to player’s level

Please note : Enemy levels will only scale up to player level, they will not scale down

Added a new “Horde Mode” to the Arena

[PC] Added support for HDR display



System

Improved general game stability

Adjusted the balance of the economy by reducing the price of Lion Claw and Leopard Fur

Capped the number of Trinkets and Animal Goods to 999

Fixed rare occurrence of world paused state due to a terrain node priority change

[PC] Fixed stuttering on NVIDIA graphic cards when playing in borderless mode

[PC] Improved Performance Tools functionality

Graphics & Audio

Improved texture streaming selection to allow for more high-resolution texture

Increased the distance at which we display the higher quality fake geometry of Alexandria

Improved the view distance of the Siwa temple

Improved the level of details of the Hemon Mastaba location

Improved the quality of the Photo Mode picture taken while playing with HDR enabled

Fixed loading grid setups for tall palm tree fields to improve their view distance

Fixed far shadow popping transition issue when updated during the time of day cycle

Fixed shadow culling issue in the great library of Alexandria during sunrise and sunset

Fixed a visual issue on bows when switching them while out of combat

Fixed a visual issue with quivers

Fixed an issue which prevented music from playing again in the quest “Aya: Blade of the Goddess”

Fixed missing voice-over during various cinematics

Fixed a sound issue when using Overpower on certain NPCs

Fixed various repeating voice and sound effects

Fixed an issue that could cause multiple music tracks to overlap

Fixed multiple out of place audio lines in the Arena

[Xbox One X] Increased the texture memory budget to allow for more usage of higher resolution texture

[Xbox One X] Increased the terrain memory budget to reduce terrain popping when the camera rotates

[Xbox One] Fixed some trees not using high-resolution texture

[PC] Fixed white squares appearing in windowed mode on 4K monitor

[PC] Fixed an issue with the Reset graphic option

World

Fixed several areas in the world where the player could encounter collision issues

Fixed various issues with the level of details of world objects, NPCs, and vehicles

Gameplay

Improved NPCs reactions

Fixed the health regeneration that could stop working after gaining health from Health on Hit/Kill weapon attributes

Fixed the unlock of the Old Habit achievement/trophy for player who have met the conditions

Fixed various issues preventing the “Game Progression” statistic to reach 100%

Fixed the “No Limits” Ubisoft Club Classic Challenge from not unlocking

Fixed an issue with the Ubisoft Club Classic Challenges that were not showing as unlocked even if they had been completed

Fixed an issue that could cause the controller to vibrate indefinitely in the score screen of the Hippodrome

Fixed an issue where the playable character could lose its inventory when fast traveling from the Bathhouse

Fixed an issue where Senu could pass through the world

Fixed an issue that allowed thrown torches to inflict poison or bleed effect

Fixed some loading issues while using Senu

Fixed various issues with the spawning of NPCs

Fixed various issues causing the player character to remain stuck

Fixed various navigation and animation issues with the playable character

Quest

Improved the navigation of the Rebels during the quest “A Rebel Alliance”

Improved various cinematic transitions

Fixed an issue where the playable character could remain stuck or fall through the world during the quest “The Battle of the Nile”

Fixed an issue where the playable character could lose its equipped weapons during the quest “The False Oracle”

Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from dealing damage to crocodiles during the quest “Blood in the Water”

Fixed an issue preventing the quest objective marker to be displayed during the quest “Family Reunion”

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to lose the prisoner during the quest “His Secret Service”

Fixed an issue that could cause a gladiator to remain stuck with the playable character during the quest “The Crocodile Jaws”

Fixed an issue causing Daily Quests from disappearing from the Quest Log

Fixed an issue that could prevent the “Control Nuisance” Daily Quest from giving its reward”

Fixed an issue that could prevent the dialogue scene from playing during the quest “Blood in the water”

Fixed an issue that could prevent Hallucinations from ending during Taimhotep’s Song

Fixed an issue that could make the quest “Children of the Streets” impossible to complete

Fixed an issue that could prevent the key for Eudoros’ chest to appear in the inventory in the quest “End of The Snake”

Fixed an issue that could cause Cleopatra to die at the end of the quest “Way of the Gabiniani”

Fixed an issue forcing Bayek to receive a spear instead of a bow during the chariot fight of the “The Battle of the Nile” quest

Fixed an issue that could cause Aya to spawn as Bayek

Activities

Increased the number of Drachmas rewarded by Hippodrome tournaments

Tweaked controls sensitivity in Hippodrome

Fixed an issue that could prevent the introduction cinematic of Seleucid from playing

Fixed an issue that could prevent the use of bows in the Arena

User Interface