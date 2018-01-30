Assassin’s Creed Origins Patch Notes Fix DLC Bugs, Adjusts Horde Mode

The newest set of patch notes for Assassin’s Creed Origins are out now with several DLC bugfixes and an extension of the horde mode’s progression.
There aren’t any striking gameplay changes to take note of in Patch 1.2.1, a patch with a release date of Jan. 30, but if you’ve been encountering some frustrating glitches during your adventures across ancient Egypt, you’ll hopefully see less of those now. This patch is full of squashed bugs and other fixes, and animations for various characters were also improved.
As for the horde mode, player feedback has also been taken into account with the resulting change to allow players to progress beyond wave 16. This change and all the rest were outlined in the official patch notes found below.
Horde Mode
- Following your feedback about the progression in the Horde mode, we decided to adjust the progression system. Players will now be able to progress further than wave 16.
The Hidden Ones
- Improved Gamilat’s behaviour in the quest “The Setting Sun” when the playable character is being stealthy
- Fixed unreactive soldiers sometimes appear in the quest “Sic Semper Tyrannis”
- Fixed an issue with the “Good Things Come” papyrus losing its name after solving it
- Fixed Hidden Ones Bureau icons that could move on the World Map when marking them
Quest
- Fixed an issue preventing an objective marker to be displayed during the quest “When Night Falls”
- Fixed various issues where quest objectives would not properly update
- Fixed an issue causing Mered’s character model to change during the quest “The Hyena”
- Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to interact with Damastes during the quest “Egypt’s Medjay”
- Fixed an issue preventing the vault door from opening during the quest ”The Final Weighing”
- Fixed an issue preventing the last cinematic of the second Present Day quest to trigger
- Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to interact with the Animus in the Present Day
Activities
- Scaled down the enemies level progression in Horde Mode, so players are able to progress post-wave 16
- Fixed an issue with Khensa’s health bar and level staying visible in the Arena lobby after beating her
Gameplay
- Improved various playable character animations
- Fixed the caravan animals not following the playable character after being tamed
- Fixed an issue preventing animals from being tamed when in deep water
- Fixed an issue with Predator attacks not granting XP when it was completed using animal taming
- Fixed an issue where the Unicamel could not be called by playable character
- Fixed an issue preventing berserked enemies from attacking tamed animals
- Fixed animals falling through world when using the Enhanced Predator Bow skill
- Fixed an issue with NPCs trying to mount a chariot being driven by the playable character
- Fixed an issue that allowed Herwennefer, the War Elephant, to regain health during combat
- Fixed an issue with NPCs that could appear to swim on land
- Fixed various stuck issues for the playable character and NPCs
User Interface
- Added missing ‘Drop Object/Body’ action to the ‘Heavy Attack’ button on the alternate control scheme
- Fixed an issue with the Quest Log that could appear in Photo Mode
- Fixed Ubisoft Club items not appearing as OWNED when returning to the Store after acquiring them
- Fixed an update issue in the Gear menu when using the Hide button
- Fixed the label overflow on the Hide button in the Gear menu in some languages
World
- Fixed various issues with flying boats
- Fixed various NPC spawning issues
- Fixed various spots where player could go through collisions
Graphics & Audio
- Fixed various visual issues occurring in HDR
System
- [PC] Added Save Results button on Benchmark Results page
- Improve overall stability of the game application
- [PC] Fixed an issue when the game remains in the background processes of Task Manager after closing it using Alt+F4