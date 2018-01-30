Assassin’s Creed Origins Patch Notes Fix DLC Bugs, Adjusts Horde Mode

The newest set of patch notes for Assassin’s Creed Origins are out now with several DLC bugfixes and an extension of the horde mode’s progression.

There aren’t any striking gameplay changes to take note of in Patch 1.2.1, a patch with a release date of Jan. 30, but if you’ve been encountering some frustrating glitches during your adventures across ancient Egypt, you’ll hopefully see less of those now. This patch is full of squashed bugs and other fixes, and animations for various characters were also improved.

As for the horde mode, player feedback has also been taken into account with the resulting change to allow players to progress beyond wave 16. This change and all the rest were outlined in the official patch notes found below.

Horde Mode

Following your feedback about the progression in the Horde mode, we decided to adjust the progression system. Players will now be able to progress further than wave 16.

The Hidden Ones

Improved Gamilat’s behaviour in the quest “The Setting Sun” when the playable character is being stealthy

Fixed unreactive soldiers sometimes appear in the quest “Sic Semper Tyrannis”

Fixed an issue with the “Good Things Come” papyrus losing its name after solving it

Fixed Hidden Ones Bureau icons that could move on the World Map when marking them

Quest

Fixed an issue preventing an objective marker to be displayed during the quest “When Night Falls”

Fixed various issues where quest objectives would not properly update

Fixed an issue causing Mered’s character model to change during the quest “The Hyena”

Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to interact with Damastes during the quest “Egypt’s Medjay”

Fixed an issue preventing the vault door from opening during the quest ”The Final Weighing”

Fixed an issue preventing the last cinematic of the second Present Day quest to trigger

Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to interact with the Animus in the Present Day

Activities

Scaled down the enemies level progression in Horde Mode, so players are able to progress post-wave 16

Fixed an issue with Khensa’s health bar and level staying visible in the Arena lobby after beating her

Gameplay

Improved various playable character animations

Fixed the caravan animals not following the playable character after being tamed

Fixed an issue preventing animals from being tamed when in deep water

Fixed an issue with Predator attacks not granting XP when it was completed using animal taming

Fixed an issue where the Unicamel could not be called by playable character

Fixed an issue preventing berserked enemies from attacking tamed animals

Fixed animals falling through world when using the Enhanced Predator Bow skill

Fixed an issue with NPCs trying to mount a chariot being driven by the playable character

Fixed an issue that allowed Herwennefer, the War Elephant, to regain health during combat

Fixed an issue with NPCs that could appear to swim on land

Fixed various stuck issues for the playable character and NPCs

User Interface

Added missing ‘Drop Object/Body’ action to the ‘Heavy Attack’ button on the alternate control scheme

Fixed an issue with the Quest Log that could appear in Photo Mode

Fixed Ubisoft Club items not appearing as OWNED when returning to the Store after acquiring them

Fixed an update issue in the Gear menu when using the Hide button

Fixed the label overflow on the Hide button in the Gear menu in some languages

World

Fixed various issues with flying boats

Fixed various NPC spawning issues

Fixed various spots where player could go through collisions

Graphics & Audio

Fixed various visual issues occurring in HDR

System