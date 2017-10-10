Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Trophies Include Hippo Fights and Black Flag References

The full list of trophies that’ll be attainable in Assassin’s Creed Origins have been revealed ahead of the game’s upcoming release, and they look like they’ll keep players busy for quite a while.

Most of the trophies fall in the Bronze category, a trend that follows most games’ formats, but the majority of the goals that are outlined in the trophy list actually seem like they’ll be pretty fun to achieve. With your typical “kill x enemies” goals mixed in there, other interesting challenges include using the animals that populate Egypt to your advantage and other out-of-combat objectives.

Assassin’s Creed Origins releases on Oct. 27, but check out the full lineup of trophies ahead of time to plan out your adventure:

Platinum

Earn Them All! Earn every trophy.



Gold

The End Complete the last Main Quest.



Silver

Shadow of Egypt Kill 10 enemies in a row without being detected.

Archer of the Month Headshot kill an enemy with the bow while in the air.

Old Habits Complete all locations.

The Arrow Whisperer Kill an enemy with the predator bow from more than 60 meters while controlling the arrow.

The Harder They Fall Defeat the war elephants Qetesh & Resheph.

Fatality! Finish an arena boss with an Overpower Attack.

I’m Done Learning Activate a Master ability.

For Those About to Die… Complete all arena events in the Krokodilopolis Arena.

Almost There Complete Main Quest “The Final Weighing”.

The Siege Complete Main Quest “The Aftermath”.

The Lizard Complete Main Quest “The Lizard’s Face”.

Stargazer Complete all 12 Stone Circles.

Wake Up! Complete Main Quest Dream Sequence.

Master Diver Complete 15 underwater locations.

The Scarab Complete Main Quest “The Scarab’s Lies”.



Bronze