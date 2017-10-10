Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Trophies Include Hippo Fights and Black Flag References

The full list of trophies that’ll be attainable in Assassin’s Creed Origins have been revealed ahead of the game’s upcoming release, and they look like they’ll keep players busy for quite a while.
Most of the trophies fall in the Bronze category, a trend that follows most games’ formats, but the majority of the goals that are outlined in the trophy list actually seem like they’ll be pretty fun to achieve. With your typical “kill x enemies” goals mixed in there, other interesting challenges include using the animals that populate Egypt to your advantage and other out-of-combat objectives.
Assassin’s Creed Origins releases on Oct. 27, but check out the full lineup of trophies ahead of time to plan out your adventure:
Platinum
- Earn Them All!
- Earn every trophy.
Gold
- The End
- Complete the last Main Quest.
Silver
- Shadow of Egypt
- Kill 10 enemies in a row without being detected.
- Archer of the Month
- Headshot kill an enemy with the bow while in the air.
- Old Habits
- Complete all locations. 0.00%
- The Arrow Whisperer
- Kill an enemy with the predator bow from more than 60 meters while controlling the arrow.
- The Harder They Fall
- Defeat the war elephants Qetesh & Resheph.
- Fatality!
- Finish an arena boss with an Overpower Attack.
- I’m Done Learning
- Activate a Master ability.
- For Those About to Die…
- Complete all arena events in the Krokodilopolis Arena.
- Almost There
- Complete Main Quest “The Final Weighing”.
- The Siege
- Complete Main Quest “The Aftermath”.
- The Lizard
- Complete Main Quest “The Lizard’s Face”.
- Stargazer
- Complete all 12 Stone Circles.
- Wake Up!
- Complete Main Quest Dream Sequence.
- Master Diver
- Complete 15 underwater locations.
- The Scarab
- Complete Main Quest “The Scarab’s Lies”.
Bronze
- BOOM!
- Kill 30 enemies by shooting a fire arrow at oil jars.
- Overdesign
- Kill a poisoned level 35+ enemy with the torch in less than 30 seconds.
- Free as a Bird
- Use the eagle for a total of 30 minutes.
- Triathlete
- Swim for 1500m, ride for 40km and run for 10km.
- Handy Man
- Craft 20 items.
- Defy Authority
- Defeat a Phylakes.
- Run For Your Life!
- Run away from 3 fights with a hippo.
- Rider’s Licence
- Use all types of vehicle at least once.
- Elementary, My Dear Bayek
- Solve a papyrus mystery.
- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
- Sell 100 trinkets at once.
- Where’s My Black Flag?
- Defeat 8 Ship Captains.
- Namaste
- Use Dawn & Dusk to make time speed forward 30 times.
- You still need 8880…
- Reach level 20.
- Reporter
- Take 1 photo in 5 different territories.
- The Festival
- Complete Side Quest “Lady of Slaughter”.
- Setup Date
- Bring a tamed lion to a crocodile.
- Road Rage
- Destroy an opponent in a Hippodrome race.
- I’m Just Getting Started
- Complete Main Quest “Aya”.
- The Sea
- Complete Main Quest “Pompeius Magnus”.
- The Hyena
- Complete Main Quest “The Hyena”
- The Crocodile
- Complete Main Quest “The Crocodile’s Jaws”.
- I’m a Legend
- Be equipped with only Legendary equipment.
- Overheating
- Witness raining bugs in the desert.
- BenHur
- Win the first Hippodrome tournament.
- Slasher
- Kill 3 enemies with one hit.
- I Can See My House From Here!
- Reach the “Top of the World” in the Black Desert territory.
- Words of Wisdom
- Complete all hermit locations.
- Circle of Life
- Feed a predator with a corpse.
- Seven Farmers
- Complete Side Quest “Seven Farmers”.
- First Steps
- Complete the Prologue.
- Smash!
- Destroy 100 breakable objects.
- I Know My Land
- Defog the whole map.
- Raider of the Lost Tomb
- Complete a tomb.
- Roooaaarrrrr!
- Tame a lion.