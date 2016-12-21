‘Assassin’s Creed’ Team Congratulates ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ With Hero Art

While there's no doubt that game companies want to see their products succeed, there's something awesome about seeing them be cordial about other games that could act as their competition. It's a friendly nod that everyone's trying to achieve success this holiday season -- and we get some cool artwork to boot.

In this case, the team behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey decided to pay loving tribute to the team at Rockstar Games for tonight's launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is happening in just a matter of hours now. To commemorate the occasion, the team put together an awesome drawing featuring Kassandra from Odyssey, standing alongside Red Dead character Arthur Morgan, as the sun sets behind them. You can see that design below, put together by Memento Gallery.

The Assassin's Creed team notes in the tweet, "Congratulations to the @RockstarGames team on an awesome #RDR2 launch. We're very much looking forward to naming our horse Phobos!"

Congratulations to the @RockstarGames team on an awesome #RDR2 launch! We're very much looking forward to naming our horse Phobos! 🐴 🖌️ by @Memento_Gallery pic.twitter.com/QJiDmlquaQ — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 25, 2018

With that, the fans have tweeted their unanimous support over the drawing, although some have made some interesting suggestions as a result:

It doesn't look like Rockstar Games has replied just yet, but, you know, they're kinda busy at the moment launching their own game and everything, so maybe give it a little time. One thing's for sure, though -- a Wild West Assassin's Creed game would actually be a lot of fun if the developers gave it a chance. But we're perfectly happy kicking enemies off of mountains with a Spartan warrior in the meantime.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases later tonight for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Assassin's Creed Odyssey is also available for those platforms, as well as PC.