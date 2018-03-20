Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Now Available, Launch Trailer Revealed

This morning Ubisoft released the launch trailer for Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered, which launched today on PS4 and Xbox One. Check it out above.

In a highly controversial departure from the series, Assassin’s Creed Rogue places you in the role of an assassin hunter. Imagine, the brotherhood that we have grown up supporting, aiding, and fortifying, we now seek to dismantle in this new game. The war between the templars and the assassins has made such a meaningful impact on our lives as gamers, and at this point it feels heretical to support the templars. That’s the thrill of going rogue; you thought being an assassin was a forbidden rush? Try going turning against them!

“18th century, North America. Amidst the chaos and violence of the French and Indian War, Shay Patrick Cormac, a fearless young member of the Brotherhood of Assassin’s, undergoes a dark transformation that will forever shape the future of the American colonies. After a dangerous mission gone tragically wrong, Shay turns his back on the Assassins who, in response, attempt to end his life. Cast aside by those he once called brothers, Shay sets out on a mission to wipe out all who turned against him and to ultimately become the most feared Assassin hunter in history.”

Straight from Ubisoft, here are some of the enhancements and features you can expect from this newly remastered version of the game:

The most beautiful version of the game

Play Assassin’s Creed Rogue with remastered visual improvements on new-gen platforms:

Resolution upscale allowing you to play in 4K on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X and 1080p on PS4 and Xbox One.

Enhanced graphics with denser crowds, improved environment rendering, shadow resolution upscale, and much more!

Improved Naval Gameplay

Assassin’s Creed Rogue builds on the award winning naval experience from Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag. Cast off in your ship, The Morrigan, and fight your way through the icy seas of the North Atlantic and the narrow waters of America’s river valleys.

Unpredictable enemy tactics: Defend yourself from Assassins as they attempt to board your ship and overthrow your crew. Fight them off quickly to avoid losing too many crew members.

A variety of weapons: Including burning oil, which leaves a trail of fire behind to burn enemy ships, and the puckle gun, capable of delivering continuous machine-gun-like fire.

An arctic world full of possibilities: Ram through ice sheets to discover hidden locations and use icebergs as cover during naval battles.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered is now available on PS4 and Xbox One.