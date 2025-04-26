New Assassin’s Creed Shadows Announcement Has Fans Anticipating Major Changes

A new Assassin’s Creed Shadows announcement from Ubisoft has fans anticipating major changes alongside new content. Assassin’s Creed Shadows released last month, and it has been a moderate success. Exact sale figures have not been revealed by Ubisoft, which is odd, but the fact it is getting DLC suggests Ubisoft is happy enough with the performance and bullish enough on the potential of DLC sales. According to a new announcement from Ubisoft, the post-launch plans for AC Shadows are going to be revealed on April 30.

Whether any new content will be revealed or teased when these plans are revealed, remains to be seen, but AC fans over on the Assassin’s Creed Reddit page are anticipating various fan feedback to be rolled into major changes to various aspects of the game.

To this end, fans are anticipating that Ubisoft will announce an overhaul to parkour based on the announcement, however, unless it is going introduce a new part of the map more suited for parkour, this won’t matter much.

“Seems like they are tweaking the parkour judging from the ending of the video which is great, I hope they change up Yasuke’s ‘parkour’ as well,” writes on Reddit user. “Parkour upgrades are nice and all, but without really good places to use it, it’s pointless,” adds another.

Assassin’s Creed fans are also hopefully anticipating that new game plus will be added, as well as the option to display headgear and weapons during cutscenes. However, unlike the parkour changes, the video does not hint at either of these. That said, the former is a common post-launch addition for not just the series, but many games. Meanwhile, the latter has been highly-requested, and thus it safe to assume Ubisoft has seen said feedback and implementing a solution for fans.

All of that said, based on datamining leaks and previous rumors, fans can more concretely anticipate the aforementioned new game plus, a co-op mode, and the next Animus Hub Project. This is assuming the datamining leaks and previous rumors come good though.

