New Assassin’s Creed Shadows News Is a Bad Sign for Its Future

The latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows news is not a promising sign for the game’s future. AC Shadows is currently the second best-selling game of 2025, behind only Monster Hunter Wilds. It is early days, but this means it has outsold games like Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, a decent accomplishment for a game that was engulfed in controversy during its entire pre-release cycle. That said, while many seem to have purchased the Assassin’s Creed game, not many are playing it. To this end, over the last 24 hours more Steam users have been playing 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey rather than this year’s brand new installment. That is obviously not ideal.

In the last 24 hours, more specifically, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey peaked with 7,828 concurrent users. Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed Shadows only posted a high 7,664 concurrent users during the same period. Now, other older Assassin’s Creed games are in the 2,000 to 3,000 range, so Odyssey is an outlier, but Assassin’s Creed Shadows should still have a comfortable margin considering it is seven years newer.

So, why does any of this matter? Well, it is easier to sell DLC to a player base that is active not dormant. In other words, it could be a problem that so many have already left behind Assassin’s Creed Shadows when Ubisoft returns later in the year to sell DLC to these same players. And if Ubisoft can’t sell DLC, it could cut the game’s support short. Of course, this is all just speculation, but no matter how you slice it, it is not good that Steam users are more interested in a seven-year-old Assassin’s Creed game than the brand new Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

It is worth noting that Assassin’s Creed Shadows was never very huge on Steam. In other words, it never seem to have enlivened and large support on the platform, so perhaps it should come as no surprise it has quickly died out.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the latest Assassin’s Creed game from Ubisoft — including all of the latest AC Shadows news, all of the latest AC Shadows rumors and leaks, and all of the latest AC Shadows deals — click here.