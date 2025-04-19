Assassin’s Creed Shadows Fans Divided Over Ubisoft Removing Major Feature

It has been almost 20 years since Assassin’s Creed debuted in 2007. Since then, there have been 14 mainline installments, and numerous spin-offs. And over this time, the series has changed quite a bit. Where the first Assassin’s Creed game was a more linear stealth game with an emphasis on parkour, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an open-world RPG with minimal parkour. In the process of this evolution — or regression, according to some Assassin’s Creed fans — the series has ditched many features. Naturally, some of what has been left behind Assassin’s Creed fans want back.

To this end, one of the top posts on the Assassin’s Creed Reddit page this week is a post where fans are divided over Ubisoft moving on from ‘white room confessions.’ This was once a staple of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, but not anymore. That said, it appears most fans agree this was a step backwards.

“Loving AC Shadows, but the story really suffers from lack of white room confessions,” reads the Reddit post in question. “This whole game I’ve run into targets that will attack me without cause before I’ve even found out about the organization they belong to. I haven’t had a problem with it when it’s in castles, but not all of them are. I also have guaranteed assassination turned on and just decided to fight a target and realized I’ve been missing out on a lot of dialogue by just assassinating them.”

The post continues: “Both of these problems could be solved by them having the after death confessions that the game used to have and it made me realize just how much I miss them. They were such an effective way to make sure we knew exactly what they had done and show us the true nature of the person we killed.”

Of course, this sentiment isolated is not that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post suggest there are many other Assassin’s Creed fans who think this. The comments, meanwhile, reinforce this.

“I actually agree the white rooms would really help flesh out the targets just a bit more, it’d also help in understanding their motives,” reads one of the comments. “Every game has done so well with them too they’re always a highlight the idea to get rid of them is just ridiculous and shows a disconnect about what makes the games different and entertaining,” adds a second comment.

While most agree this feature should come back, others have argued that the quality of dialogue and writing in Assassin’s Creed games is simply not what it used to be, and thus even if brought back it’s not going to be anywhere as good as what it used to be. Others, meanwhile, have pointed out it is hard to have white room confessions, and have them be good and make sense narratively, when the game is so open-ended once you get out of the introduction.

It is hard to say bringing back white room confessions would improve the narrative of future Assassin’s Creed games, however, it is a feature AC fans are clearly missing. That said, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Assassin’s Creed Shadows, click here.