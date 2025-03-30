Assassin’s Creed Shadows Players Discover Major Character Upgrade After Dozens of Hours

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles for 10 days. This has given Assassin’s Creed fans plenty of time to dump dozens of hours into the new Assassin’s Creed game from Ubisoft. And they will need to dump these dozens of hours if they want to see everything the game has to offer because like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins before it, AC Shadows is a large game pack full of content. Consequently, not only is plenty of content easy to miss, but plenty of features and systems.

To this end, the top post on the popular Assassin’s Creed Reddit page right now is a post highlighting a substantial character upgrade that makes the game easier to play, yet judging by the reaction to the post, many Assassin’s Creed fans don’t know about it. More specifically, the post relays word that you can increase the amount of rations you carry via food vendor interactions.

It took one player dozens of hours to realize that simply by interacting with any given food vendor can increase the amount of rations you can carry by one. This is a type of collectible in the game called “Local Dishes,” and there 16 of them spread across the map. That said, it’s not a 1:1 increase, as you can only hold up to nine rations. Consequently, you have to talk to more than one at any given point to trigger an upgrade.

“Are you serious? I’ve played for 44 hours so far and Noae has four rations and Yasuke has six,” reads one of the comments. Another comment adds: “Huh I hadn’t even realized this. I didn’t recall seeing any tip pop up, just codex entries for foods, like natto and mochi. I didn’t even make the connection that these were linked to the ration healing.”

Other comments point out that they weren’t even aware there were food vendors in the game. To this end, if the hardcore Assassin’s Creed fans that populate the game’s Reddit page don’t know this, it is safe to assume the many more casual fans also don’t know about this part of the game.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.