Assassin’s Creed Shadows Controversy Responded to by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has released a new statement in response to ongoing criticisms that have been levied at Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Since its reveal earlier this year, some Assassin’s Creed fans, particularly those in Japan, have taken issue with Ubisoft’s storytelling, character, and marketing decisions tied to Shadows. Now, these ongoing complaints have reached a point where Ubisoft has responded to the issues that some have had with the forthcoming open-world game.

Posted to Ubisoft’s website, the publisher released a lengthy statement aimed directly at the Japanese fanbase of Assassin’s Creed. In the message, Ubisoft apologized for some concerns that fans have had while also making clear some of its goals with Shadows. To that end, the development team said that AC Shadows is historical fiction, like all other entries in the series, while still aiming to for “authenticity”.

“Since the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we have received many positive reactions, but also some criticism including from you, our Japanese players. We share your passion for history and deeply respect your care for the historical and cultural integrity of your rich heritage,” the statement reads. “Assassin’s Creed Shadows is first and foremost, designed to be an entertaining video game that tells a compelling, historical fiction set in Feudal Japan. Our team extensively collaborated with external consultants, historians, researchers, and internal teams at Ubisoft Japan to inform our creative choices. Despite these sustained efforts, we acknowledge that some elements in our promotional materials have caused concern within the Japanese community.”

Much of this backlash tied to Assassin’s Creed Shadows is associated with Yasuke, one of the game’s two main protagonists. While a real historical figure, much debate has come about in relation to the black samurai’s history and role in Feudal Japan. Ubisoft itself stated that part of Yaruke’s “mysterious life” is what made him compelling to be the central character in Shadows as it could create a unique story tied to him.

“From its inception, the series has taken creative license and incorporated fantasy elements to craft engaging and immersive experiences. The representation of Yasuke in our game is an illustration of this,” Ubisoft continued. “His unique and mysterious life made him an ideal candidate to tell an Assassin’s Creed story with the setting of Feudal Japan as a backdrop. While Yasuke is depicted as a samurai in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we acknowledge that this is a matter of debate and discussion. We have woven this carefully into our narrative and with our other lead character, the Japanese shinobi Naoe, who is equally important in the game, our dual protagonists provide players with different gameplay styles.”

Whether or not this ongoing “controversy” continues from this point onward remains to be seen. As for Assassin’s Creed Shadows and its arrival, the game is set to launch later this year on November 15, 2024, and will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.