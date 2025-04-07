Assassin’s Creed Shadows Releasing First Major Update Soon

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is getting a massive update with the Title Update 1.0.2. tomorrow April 8th. The changes include various gameplay improvements and new additions that will make the game more enjoyable. PlayStation 5 Pro players in particular are getting numerous additions to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, truly making it one of the best ways to play the game. Ubisoft’s latest Assassin’s Creed launched to massive success, and fans may even see another Assassin’s Creed game released in 2025 as well. For now, players can enjoy everything in the latest update.

Assassin’s Creed Shadow’s first title update is huge and makes a lot of changes and tweaks to the game. Players can also expect some bug fixes as well, making the game overall much better. The highlights for this Title Update are auto-follow roads while riding your horse, resetting Mastery Nodes, uncapped FPS while at the Hideout, improved double assassinations, and the ability to sell or dismantle multiple items at once.

assassin’s creed shadows horse auto-following the road.

Auto-follow makes traveling long distances in Assassin’s Creed Shadows easier. Fans will recognize this feature from previous games and will appreciate the increased speed while in cities. With Mastery Nodes able to reset now, players can revisit their builds and make adjustments. The additional improvements are much-needed quality-of-life upgrades for the game.

In addition to these changes, Ubisoft has added numerous bug fixes. These include fixes to quests, stealth, combat, AI, balancing, and more. A big fix is to issues with save files that could potentially mess up players’ games. Various graphical issues have been addressed as well, removing unintended clipping and FPS drops. Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ audio has also seen improvement specifically when the music would cut on during combat even when turned off.

Photo mode, UIs and menus, controls, and more have also seen multiple fixes in this Title Update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Assassin’s Creed Shadows will see more updates in the future, specifically when the DLC is set to release.