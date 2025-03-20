Assassin’s Creed Shadows – When Can I Play As Yasuke?

As many know, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has two playable protagonists: the shinobi Naoe and the samurai Yasuke. However, if you just started the game, you’ll notice that, outside of the beginning act, you are playing solely as Naoe. So when do you get to play as Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Well, we’ve played a lot of it and, unfortunately, you’ll be able to play as Nobunaga’s trusted samurai a little further into Shadows than some may expect.

Be warned that there are story spoilers for the beginning and middle of Assassin’s Creed Shadows discussed here!

When Do I Get to Play as Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Yasuke becomes unlocked for the player in Assassin’s Creed Shadows once they complete Chapter 1, which can range from 8-12 hours of playtime. From then on, you’ll be able to switch between Naoe and Yasuke whenever you want. It’s important to note that the time it takes you to finish Chapter 1 does vary in a variety of ways. If you’re playing an easier difficulty, solely doing main missions, or are used to Assassin’s Creed, you may get Yasuke at around the six to seven hour mark. However, the world of Assassin’s Creed Shadows is vast and you’ll definitely find yourself getting lost or taking on multiple quests and such.

What Mission Unlocks Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

In order to get Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you’ll need to complete “The Temple of the Horseman”, which is unlocked after assassinating two of the Shinbakufu. The mission, which marks the end of Chapter 1 involves the death of Nobunaga Oda when you sneak into the burning Honnoji Temple and meet Yasuke for the first time.

You’ll return back to base, where Tomiko tells you that Junjiro snuck away to Katano. You’ll sneak in and find him silent, stoking a fire as guards surround the tower. It’s then that, with a bombastic soundtrack behind him, Yasuke barges in and, as the character, you’ll rip and tear through dozens of guards to reach Naoe and Junjiro. After a heated confrontation between Naoe and Yasuke, we get some backstory on Yasuke and why he hesitated to kill Naoe at the temple due to her Hidden Blade. The two realize their common goals and reconvene at the base, when Yasuke joins the now-named League of the Hidden Blade.

Once you return back into gameplay, you will now be able to play as Yasuke in the open-world. Compared to the stealth-focused Naoe, Yasuke is a brutal combatant and very action-oriented. While you can switch between Naoe and Yasuke, I’d recommend playing as Yasuke for a while, as it can give you a taste of how his skills will fare in different situations, like raiding bases or assassinating enemies.