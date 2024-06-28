Ubisoft CEO Confirms Assassin's Creed Remakes Are In Development

Earlier this year, a rumor started making the rounds that developer Ubisoft is currently working on two remake projects for its long-running Assassin's Creed series. Assassin's Creed: Black Flag is rumored to be one of those remakes, but the other project hasn't been leaked. While we still don't know anything specific about the projects, a new interview with Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that the developers are working on at least one remake. We don't know which game is being remade or when to expect it to launch, but hopefully, we don't have to wait too much longer to get more official information.

In the new interview, Guillemot is asked about the future of Assassin's Creed. He says, "Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich."

Guillemot goes on to talk about how the team plans to release Assassin's Creed games "more regularly." While Ubisoft is still working on larger projects like Assassin's Creed Hex, these remake projects should give the studio varied products to keep the franchise churning at the cadence Ubisoft is targeting.

It'll be interesting to see which games Ubisoft gives remakes to. Remember, the developer hasn't even remade an Assassin's Creed game despite the original game launching in 2007 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Ubisoft has released several remasters, including Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection, a 2016 release that packaged Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations. If the Black Flag rumors turn out to be true, it should be a good way for the developers to cut their teeth on remakes before moving on to more substantial updates for the earlier games in the franchise.

While we wait to see what Ubisoft is working on with these remake projects, Assassin's Creed fans will have plenty to play in the next few months. Assassin's Creed Shadows will take players back to 16th-century Japan on November 15th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Shadows will also be the first title to implement Assassin's Creed Infinity, the developer's new live service arm of the franchise that'll serve as an entry point for future games.