‘Assassin’s Creed’ Symphony Tour Announced, Coming In 2019

It seems that video game concert tours are becoming all the rage these days, between such showcases as Video Games Live, The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses, Kingdom Hearts and Metal Gear Solid. But now a new show has been announced, and it should be absolutely…killer.

Ubisoft announced on its blog page today that it will be launching a Symphony Tour that pays tribute to its Assassin’s Creed series, set to launch in 2019. It’ll only have a few stops, and tickets will be limited, but they’re set to go on sale starting on December 10, at this link. Tickets can be purchased starting on December 7 if you’re an Ubisoft Club member.

“The Assassin’s Creed Symphony is kicking off its tour across North America and Europe in 2019. Featuring a full orchestra and choir, the symphony will highlight the series’ most memorable moments through the music of talented composers including Jesper Kyd, Lorne Balfe, Brian Tyler, and Sarah Schachner,” the company noted in its post.

“The symphony was brought to life thanks to a partnership between Ubisoft and MGP Live, producers of high-profile symphonic performances of game music.”

“We immediately felt Assassin’s Creed had the potential for a unique symphonic experience because of the diverse cultural influences in its iconic soundtrack,” said Massimo Gallotta, CEO of MGP Live. “We love that this concert is opening up symphonic music to a new generation of fans.”

You can watch a trailer for the show above to get an idea of what you can expect from the symphony, which will cover a number of titles in the Assassin’s Creed saga.

Tour stops will include the Palais des Congrès in Paris (June 29), the Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco (August 3), the Place des Arts in Montréal (September 27), the Eventim Apollo in London (October 5), and the Teatro Arcimboldi in Milan (October 6). But before all that, it will make a stop at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on June 11, coinciding with the forthcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo.

If you’re a fan of symphonic shows, or you just love hearing your favorite video game music recreated in the best way possible, this show shouldn’t be missed!