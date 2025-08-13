Assassin’s Creed Returning to Original Templar Storyline After AC Shadows

Assassin’s Creed launched in 2007 and started one of the biggest series in gaming. Ubisoft has since traveled through history and across the globe as it explored various storylines in the series. However, the Assassins versus the Templars conflict has been the most compelling and longest-lasting story arc. Recent games have gone away from this plotline in favor of something more appropriate to the setting. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, and it does not feature the Templars. But that may be about to change as Ubisoft provides an update to the future of the Assassin’s Creed series.

Ubisoft held an AMA on Reddit where several of the developers answered questions from fans. One of these was regarding the original narrative of the Assassins against the Templars, and whether or not players would see more content for this.

“The Assassins vs. Templars conflict has always been a core pillar of Assassin’s Creed, ” said Ubisoft’s Luc Plante. “With Shadows, we wanted to properly set our protagonist in the setting before expanding on the Assassins vs. Templars. Now that it’s done on the main game, we scratched the surface with the Critical Role story drop, and you can expect more deep dive in this conflict in the near future.”

There are two ways to read into this. The first is that Ubisoft will return to the plotline that started the series, and the next mainline Assassin’s Creed game will use this narrative. This could be a brand new game with a new character, or it may be a follow-up to an existing character. It could even be a sequel to another storyline with a new character.

It could also mean a DLC for Assassin’s Creed Shadows that focuses on the Assassins and Templars. The end of the game leaves it open-ended, and Ubisoft could take Naoe and Yasuke’s stories in various directions. The first DLC, Claws of Awaji, is set to release on September 16th and will be the first continuation of the game.

It remains to be seen what this comment means for Assassin’s Creed. There have been rumors of a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and the voice actor for Edward Kenway even teased an upcoming project by Ubisoft. This could be the return to the Assassins and Templars conflict teased. Regardless, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is considered among the best in the series, and fans are eager for a remake.