Assassin’s Creed 4 Remake Teased by Edward Kenway Actor

It seems like Ubisoft’s remake of Assassin’s Creed 4 may be on the way after a tease from Edward Kenway actor Matt Ryan. The Assassin’s Creed series is one of gaming’s most successful franchises out there, often serving as Ubisoft’s golden child. The franchise was a fresh idea back when it debuted in 2007, allowing players to immerse themselves in iconic parts of history, meet and even fight historical figures, and experience the cultures/worlds as they were back then. It has led to some really great action/adventure games with Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag often being viewed as the pinnacle of the series thanks to its pirate them.

Assassin’s Creed 4 utilized its pirate premise to prominently feature sailing and ship combat, a feature that was introduced in the prior game but only brief bursts. Now, it was front and center and a big piece of why the game worked as well as it did. Ironically, Ubisoft steered away from ship combat after that game and tried to spin it off into its own thing that would later become the ill-fated Skull and Bones. Fortunately, it has been rumored for a while now that Ubisoft is remaking Assassin’s Creed 4. We have no idea what on earth that means since it’s still very playable on modern consoles and runs great, but these rumors are getting even more traction.

Assassin’s Creed 4 actor Matt Ryan, who plays protagonist Edward Kenway, was signing merchandise at a convention recently and teased the heavily rumored Assassin’s Creed remake. Ryan asked the fan if they had beaten Assassin’s Creed 4 before and when they said they had, he noted that they “may want to beat it again”. The fan then asks “Is it true?”, likely asking about the remake without naming it directly, to which Ryan gives a little bit of a smile. The actor noted that there’s a reason he says that, but can’t elaborate any further.

All of this raises more questions about the rumored Assassin’s Creed 4 remake. Typically for a project like this, the developer would just use the old voice recordings because they’re still of a good quality. Ryan would likely still be informed about his work being used on a new project, but perhaps he has gone in to record new material. Only time will tell, but there’s certainly a lot of buzz around this remake. It’s unclear what exactly Ubisoft is doing to this version of the game to warrant a whole new release, especially since the game runs at 60FPS and looks great on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. If there’s no meaningful work done to Assassin’s Creed 4‘s remake, it will likely get a lot of criticism. Either way, hopefully we will hear more about the project soon.

What changes do you want to see in this remake? Let me know in the comments.