Assassin’s Creed Shadows Reveals New DLC Release Date With Roadmap Update

Ubisoft has provided an update to Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ roadmap, revealing when the Claws of Awaji DLC will release. The first update this summer comes on July 29th, and players can expect another update at the beginning of September. These lead up to the first DLC for Ubisoft’s latest game in the Assassin’s Creed series. Claws of Awaji releases on September 16th for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

When Assassin’s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC releases on September 16th, players will be able to continue Naoe and Yasuke’s journey. This adds a new region to explore, new weapons, and new abilities. Additionally, players can uncover new outfits and gear. All of this will aid them when they face the newly added factions and bosses in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

In Claws of Awaji, players find themselves on a mysterious island beyond Osaka Bay. Naoe and Yasuke are pursued by deadly new foes as they search for a lost treasure. The new faction, the Sanzoku Ippa, will hunt the pair without end, and players must avoid their traps and ambushes if they want to survive.

Ahead of the DLC’s release, players will be able to enjoy New Game+ thanks to Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ July 29th update. The level cap, knowledge rank, and forge level will all be increased. New achievements and trophies will also be added to provide additional challenges to players. Finally, more rewards and store content will be added.

Ubisoft has also teased a second update in September that will add new features to the game. With this, players can change the time of day, defog the world map, and enjoy updates to the hideout. Ubisoft has also teased more free content, including uncapped framerates for cutscenes on PC.

This update provides clarity on Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ roadmap and future content. The big takeaway is the official release date for the Claws of Awaji DLC, but this doesn’t detract from the other updates coming soon. Those who pre-ordered Assassin’s Creed Shadows can enjoy the DLC for free, and Ubisoft has revealed it unlocks after completing the main story. Those who did not pre-order can purchase Claws of Awaji separately.