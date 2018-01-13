Assassin’s Creed ‘The Hidden Ones’ Expansion Details Revealed

Assassin’s Creed Origins is set to release its ‘The Hidden Ones’ expansion later on this month, and the Trophy List has been revealed a little early to give fans a clue at to what to expect. The traditional “Zip it Off” ones are there, but the Silver showcase more specific details about the characters the player will encounter while providing an outline to what the next step for Bayek entails.

Beyond this point, there are spoilers for ‘The Hidden Ones,’ proceed with caution if you are wanting it to be a complete mystery before launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bronze

What Time is It?

Perform a leap of faith from Arsinoe’s sundial obelisk between 10 am and noon (The Hidden Ones)

Perform a leap of faith from Arsinoe’s sundial obelisk between 10 am and noon (The Hidden Ones) Zip it Off

Perform 3 Assassinations from a zipline (The Hidden Ones)

Perform 3 Assassinations from a zipline (The Hidden Ones) Prison Break

Free 20 Rebels (The Hidden Ones)

Free 20 Rebels (The Hidden Ones) Team Play

Kill an enemy with a headshot while they are being harassed by Senu (The Hidden Ones)

Silver

Walls of the Ruler

Complete the Walls-of-the-Ruler citadel (The Hidden Ones)

Complete the Walls-of-the-Ruler citadel (The Hidden Ones) Surgical Strikes

Assassinate Tacito, Ptahmose and Ampelius (The Hidden Ones)

Assassinate Tacito, Ptahmose and Ampelius (The Hidden Ones) New Recruits

Complete Side DLC Quests “Rise of Shaqilat” and “Shadows of the Scarab” (The Hidden Ones)

Complete Side DLC Quests “Rise of Shaqilat” and “Shadows of the Scarab” (The Hidden Ones) The Greater Good

Complete Main DLC Quest “The Greater Good” (The Hidden Ones)

The Roman clash with Bayek and the Assassins is the focal point of this new expansion, and it provides a new experience for players to enjoy within an already incredible game. For more on Assassin’s Creed Origins, check out a blurb from our full review below:

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the comeback title that the franchise needed and fans have been begging for. The overall story is compelling, dark, and gut wrenching; with an intriguing look inside the Brotherhood’s beginnings with a vast open world to explore within ancient Egypt. It has everything Assassin’s Creed fans want: wide-spread freedom, an impactful narrative, and characters that we care about.

All in all, Assassin’s Creed Origins offers a truly stunning game experience that is unique, yet familiar at the same time. Origins is the comeback title that many veterans of this long-standing franchise have been begging for and we’ve finally got it. A thrilling story, immersive and dynamic environments, characters you truly can’t help but to admire and care for – Origins is it. It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.