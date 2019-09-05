Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection Announced For Nintendo Switch

Today during a new Direct, Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for Nintendo Switch, a collection of two Assassin’s Creed games coming this December. More specifically, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered will be coming to Nintendo Switch on December 6 via the Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection. It’s unclear how much the collection will cost, but given that it’s two games probably means it will cost $60 to cop. Meanwhile, there’s been no word of any plans to release the games on the system individually, however, Ubisoft has noted all DLC for both games will be packed in.

To accompany the news of the two games joining Assassin’s Creed III Remastered on Nintendo Switch, Ubisoft has revealed a new trailer showing off both games in action. As you can see, the titles look a bit dated compared to recent games in the series, but both are still very much playable, especially Black Flag, one of the best games in the franchise to date.

As you would expect, for the ports, Ubisoft is doing some work to the games. For example the games have been tweaked to support handheld mode, HD rumble, touch screen, and motion control aiming. Below, you can read more about each title:

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag:

“Sail into the Golden Age of Piracy, when pirates established their own lawless republic. Become Edward Kenway, the most feared pirate captain in the Caribbean, who is drawn to the ancient war between the Assassins and Templars. Play a role in world-famous battles. Earn the respect of legends like Blackbeard. Discover the hidden treasures of countless remote islands, where corruption, greed, and cruelty are commonplace.”

Assassin’s Creed Rogue:

“Amid the chaos of the French and Indian War, one man’s slow descent into darkness forever shapes the future of the American colonies. Play as Shay Patrick Cormac and transform from a loyal member of the Assassin Brotherhood into the ultimate assassin hunter. Go on a perilous journey through America and the icy cold waters of the Atlantic, taking the perspective of a Templar for the first time in franchise history.”