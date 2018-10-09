‘Assassin’s Creed’ Timeline Broken Down In New Video

With the release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey this past week, the saga has certainly come full circle, with a number of chapters that really come together into a huge timeline. And the latest video from the YouTube channel The Leaderboard breaks down just how vast this timeline is

The video, which you can see above, really goes into a great amount of detail when it comes to breaking things down from beginning to end (well, the end for the time being — who knows where future chapters will go?), and is well worth the watch. Granted, that means you have to put down Odyssey for a few minutes to see it, but it’s worth it.

It begins with The Creation of the Human Race, kicking off way back in 75111 BCE. This details more about the pieces of Eden that are eventually featured in the game, and how things eventually led to a rebellion — and the birth of the Assassins.

Then we get into other eras, which begin to move into the games in the series. And this leads to events from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, including the introduction of Leonidas, whose spear is featured in the game.

Then we get into Origins, last year’s release, which follows Odyssey, and how the dynasty unfolded with the characters from that release, including Bayek, who players control.

Then we get to the Third Crusade, with the debut of the original Assassin’s Creed that started it all — and this where the focus of the battle with the Templars comes into play, as well as Altair, the original Assassin that started the series. And, surprise, the Apple of Eden pops back up.

And then we get into even more games, like Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (also known as the Colonial Era), and the introduction of Captain Edward Kenway. Assassin’s Creed III follows in 1754, with slight overlapping time strands. But the team handles it very well. And we learn about Connor, the grandson of Edward.

As you can see from the video, this all ties together quite well, and really briefs you about everything the saga has covered over the years. And, man, here’s hoping that it continues with a new adventure in a couple of years.

For now, however, you can enjoy what Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has to offer, as it’s available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Check out our review here!