Assassin's Creed Valhalla Brings Back Fan Requested Feature With a Cost

One of the most requested features from fans regarding Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been Transmog, which in Odyssey allowed you to assign your weapon the visual look of any weapon you'd already unlocked while keeping the stats of the currently equipped weapon. It meant you could have your cake and eat it too, and included not just weapons but also armor. It wasn't available at Valhalla's launch and fans have been clamoring for it ever since, and now the day is finally here where fans can do just that in Valhalla, but this time there is a catch, as each time you do it there's a cost.

To initiate this process you need to head to Gunnar's shop in Ravensthorpe, and when you do you can pay him 50 silver to customize your weapons and armor to appear like other weapons in your collection. As you might expect, this isn't going over so smoothly with some, who compare it to Odyssey.

The highly anticipated Change Appearance feature (or Transmog) is coming tomorrow to Gunnar's shop in Ravensthorpe! For a small bit of silver, customize your armor and weapons to look like other pieces from your collection! pic.twitter.com/1hzJ7o5cEW — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 15, 2021

In Odyssey, all you had to do was open a menu and change as you go, and it was completely free, so you do have to go out of your way a bit more to make this happen in Valhalla.

Personally, I'm just happy to have the feature in Valhalla and understand tying it to Ravensthorpe. Valhalla is a different game and has a different structure compared to Odyssey because of Ravensthorpe and how closely everything is tied to it, so it makes sense to utilize your blacksmith in this way. As for the cost, not really sure why they chose to stick 50 silver to it. I mean, silver is pretty easy to come by in the latter parts of the game, so the fee is nominal, but would be interested to know why they changed it.

The good news is if you want to change your appearance, it's there, and you can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

What do you think of the new Transmog feature? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!