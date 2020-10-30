Assassins Creed Valhalla Gets Stylish New Cinematic Trailer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is right around the corner, and Ubisoft is getting fans even more hyped for the anticipated game with a new cinematic trailer. The trailer is more upbeat and fun than previous trailers, featuring Eivor breaking down how someone becomes England's new landlord, and it's great to see a sense of lighthearted humor and style. Eivor shows you how to raid a fortress and take out the opposition with a host of brutal moves, though he also shows you how to make sure you leave a message for those who come next, all with a wink and a smile. You can check out the new trailer in the video above, and here's what Eivor had to say in the new footage.

"How to become England's new Landlord when no one wants to give you the keys? It's simple, reputation. The reputation that can make him, her, or even him...a myth. Above all...you must learn the know-how. First, dress to impress, and then, make an entrance!

They think we are Barbarians. Do not disappoint them. And after all that? Loot of course! Don't just take anything, take what they love the most.

Obviously, they will expect us to kill everyone, but make sure to let someone, him in this case, go and tell whomever that the devil is making himself at home!

And this, is how you make your way into history and earn your place in Valhalla!"

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X during this year's holiday season.

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!