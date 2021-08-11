Assassin's Creed Valhalla Adds Ezio's Iconic Outfit

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release its latest big DLC expansion, The Siege of Paris, tomorrow, August 12th, but it's not the only piece of downloadable content that fans might be excited about this week as Ubisoft has officially added previous Assassin's Creed franchise protagonist Ezio's iconic outfit to the title. If you want to traverse the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla as an Eivor that looks like Ezio, that's something you can do right now so long as you meet the prerequisites.

As with other similar outfits, the Ezio Legacy Outfit can specifically be claimed via Ubisoft Connect, the overarching service connecting various Ubisoft video games. Rather than costing any of the platform's digital currency, which is earned through playing connected Ubisoft video games as the name somewhat implies, it is free to claim. Free to claim so long as players have also played two other Assassin's Creed titles that were connected to Ubisoft Connect, that is. You can check out what the iconic assassin's garb looks like in Assassin's Creed Valhalla below:

Get the ✨Ezio Legacy Outfit✨ for free in Ubisoft Connect! 🔓You must have played 2 Assassin's Creed games to unlock it.

👉https://t.co/N4Ltx2C4Nc pic.twitter.com/MBgYdKt71x — Ubisoft Connect (@UbisoftConnect) August 10, 2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla previously added Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed legacy outfits for Bayek and Altair, respectively, and both remain able to be claimed via Ubisoft Connect. As noted above, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's latest major DLC expansion, The Siege of Paris, is officially set to launch on August 12th. The first DLC expansion, Wrath of the Druids, is available now. Ubisoft recently announced that the title would receive even further ongoing support in the form of further expansions, though nothing but a teaser for all of that has been released as of yet. Assassin's Creed Valhalla itself is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Assassin's Creed Valhalla right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the new The Siege of Paris DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla so far? Are you excited to see that the Ezio Legacy Outfit has been added to the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!