Assassin's Creed Valhalla Has Its Own Santa

As players explore the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, they will discover all sorts of interesting characters and stories. Stories that let you learn more about the Assassins and Templars or that shed new light on a character living in your settlement or ones that involve an Axe in the head are all ones you might stumble upon. That said, you probably didn't expect to find Santa Claus, but a player recently did. A post showed up on Reddit that featured a photo of someone in Lunden who appeared a lot like Santa, complete with a Santa hat, a red shirt and pants combo, and a bushy beard. Granted there aren't any presents or a sleigh nearby, though the photo does have a cart in view, so maybe sleighs weren't in style just yet.

We're not sure where in Lunden Santa is, though as you can see in the image below he is near a dock, so that should be a decent indicator if you decide to head over and find him.

Santa here is not the only holiday content the game will offer, as Valhalla will be getting the first of several pieces of seasonal content in December. It will include a new settlement area, as well as the option to experience a Yule Festival at their headquarters. A new mode will be added to raids as well, in addition to being able to earn XP and rank up their Jomsvikings.

There will also be things like new player skills, weapons, gear, and more, and plenty of cosmetic items for your ship and settlement. Since Santa is alive and well in this world, perhaps we can get some Christmas lights and tinsel to decorate our settlements accordingly.

Also wouldn't it be great to have Santa's shop somewhere, where you can trade in candy canes for special gear. I want a Candy Cane themed Axe for my raids, though that might just be me.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!