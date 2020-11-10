Assassin's Creed Valhalla Launch Trailer and Seasonal Content Revealed

It's officially Assassin's Creed Valhalla day, and with the game now in stores Ubisoft has released a new launch trailer for the anticipated entry. The trailer has some epic narration that chronicles Eivor's journey from Norway to the new shores of England and tells the tale of how the Raven Clan has a new home full of promise and rich possibilities. We see some of the gorgeous visuals at work and glimpses of Stonehenge and battles with Fenrir, as well as some of the brutal battles players will experience throughout the game, and you can watch the new trailer in the video above. Even better though is that we have new details on the seasonal content as well, including a Yule Festival.

Ubisoft will support Valhalla with free seasonal content, including new story content and in-game events. Each season will last for three months and the first season will kick off in December, and here's the official rundown of what is in the first season.

A new settlement area, allowing players to continue to grow and evolve their settlement.

The Yule Festival, a traditional Viking festival for players to experience in their settlement.

River Raids, a new game mode building on the game’s core raiding mechanic to deliver a dynamic, challenging and highly replayable raid experience.

The addition of the Ranks for Jomsviking where players can not only create their lieutenant to be part of their raiding crew, but also recruit from their friends and the community. In Season 1, players will see an update to the Jomsviking feature, which will allow their Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up. The higher the rank of the lieutenant, the more silver players will earn when recruited by other players.

Season 1 will also come with new player skills, abilities, weapons and gear, along with new cosmetic items for their settlement, longship, horse and raven.

The addition of a new settlement area is impressive, as Ravensthorpe is already rather large, and I'm definitely excited for the Yule Festival. Raids are already one of the best parts of the game, so bringing new elements to that aspect of the game should only make it better.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia, Luna, and PC, and will hit PS4 on November 12th, and you can read our full review right here.

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!