Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fans Aren't Impressed With First "Gameplay" Trailer
During today's Xbox 20/20 presentation, fans expected to see gameplay from Ubisoft's upcoming title Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Despite Ubisoft labeling it as a gameplay trailer, fans got a trailer that mostly featured in-game cinematics. Across social media, fans shared quite a bit of displeasure, as a result. Fans were clearly hoping to see something a bit different from the original announcement, and that was not really the case. While it might have caused some temporary frustration for Assassin's Creed fans, it is a good sign for Ubisoft, as gamers clearly want to know more about the latest iteration in the Assassin's Creed franchise.
Poor labeling seemed to be the big complaint.
People wouldent be mad if thay titled it what it was. "Assassin's Creed Valhalla in-game cinematic trailer" pic.twitter.com/NzK4tqg9aR— chewy (@cedar_chew) May 8, 2020
That problem extended to the entirety of the presentation, for some players.
Yes, yes that was the real and only major problem that just ruined it all... if they showed even a bit of gameplay for AC Valhalla or one of the newer games, it would’ve been all fine.— Alex Basha (@Alexandro_Basha) May 8, 2020
A lot of people are poking fun at it.
That AC Valhalla "Gameplay" had my sides hurting. Good old Ubisoft.— AngryBaneling (@AngryBaneling) May 8, 2020
Disgusted is a bold word choice!
In all honesty I am disgusted with what Ubisoft showed us today as an excuse for "gameplay" in the so-called gameplay trailer for AC Valhalla. Instead of showing us actual gameplay that is controlled by the hands of a player, it instead scripted in-game theatrics.— Frost Soul (@FrostSoul626) May 8, 2020
Misleading might be slightly more accurate.
All the games looked good and I didn’t know about any of them.
Only thing that annoyed me was the misleading ac Valhalla reveal.— Acekidder (social distancing sucks) (@Acekidder) May 8, 2020
There are even some conspiracy theories bouncing around!
C'mon, Xbox watched that trailer even before they showed it and they clearly knew it wasn't gameplay, they're not stupid, they wanted bunch of people to watch their stream and if they put "another cinematic for AC: Valhalla" they knew the people wouldn't watch that.— Abigail Rdz ❁ (@Abbyxz18) May 8, 2020
It's clearly a bit frustrating for fans.
I just watched the Xbox promo fro Assassin's Creed Valhalla.... Where is the game play guys???? Why would you not show game play then say there is actually game play???? I haven't go to Halo yet... Let's hope it's better... #Xbox2020 #XboxSeriesX— $ ¡ ^^ 0 π £ ⁷🌹💜🐰🐥💜 (@SimoneS_twt) May 7, 2020
Most still seem hopeful about the game, though.
You guys are just scammed us today. I was waiting for a week.. for what? Nothing. I dont know how and I dont why but I still trust you. AC Valhalla is going to be great, I hope.— riowiel (@benkeldegilim) May 8, 2020
