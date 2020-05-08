Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fans Aren't Impressed With First "Gameplay" Trailer

During today's Xbox 20/20 presentation, fans expected to see gameplay from Ubisoft's upcoming title Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Despite Ubisoft labeling it as a gameplay trailer, fans got a trailer that mostly featured in-game cinematics. Across social media, fans shared quite a bit of displeasure, as a result. Fans were clearly hoping to see something a bit different from the original announcement, and that was not really the case. While it might have caused some temporary frustration for Assassin's Creed fans, it is a good sign for Ubisoft, as gamers clearly want to know more about the latest iteration in the Assassin's Creed franchise.

