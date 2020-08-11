Assassin's Creed Valhalla Releases New Version of Its Reveal Trailer

Months after the initial reveal of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has released a new version of the same trailer featuring a remix of the video game's main theme -- and female Eivor, as well. Literally everything else about the trailer is the exact same as the first reveal trailer, which makes it a bit of an odd choice to have waited so long.

In case you weren't aware, Assassin's Creed Valhalla includes both a male and female Eivor. This doesn't appear to be some kind of decision that's made and carried forward throughout the video game; players can swap between the two at will with a few button presses. Exactly why this is the case remains unclear.

Watch a new version of the Cinematic Announce Trailer, featuring a remix of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Main Theme. 📢🎶 pic.twitter.com/BYh04yqKOh — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 7, 2020

Here is how Ubisoft describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla.

"England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

As noted above, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release on November 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also release for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when the next-gen consoles launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Assassin's Creed Valhalla so far? Are you excited to check it out in November? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.