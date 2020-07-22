Assassin's Creed Valhalla Video Shows How Players Select Eivor's Gender

✖

A new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla video has surfaced to show what it looks like whenever players switch Eivor’s gender while playing. This sort of feature is one players would usually take advantage of at the start of the game where you’re able to choose which character you want before you ever begin playing, but in Valhalla’s case, players have the ability to change their gender whenever they want without it impacting what’s going on in their game. This will apparently be done through something potentially referred to as “DNA stream selection” which will be an option housed within the game’s main menu.

The video below from AccessTheAnimus showed the process in action. After going to the main menu where you’re able to see all your gear, you’re able to select the “DNA stream selection” option that shows both the male and female versions of Eivor. Choose one or the other and you’ll see them loaded into the game using all the same gear you previously had on without needing to change anything else.

DNA STREAM SELECTION This was described by Narrative Director Darby McDevitt as a new feature that ensures both male and female versions of Eivor are considered canon. The feature is backed up by new lore that upgrades the abilities of the Animus#AssassinsCreed Valhalla pic.twitter.com/SlV5Q0Bh7v — AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) July 21, 2020

It was confirmed previously that players would be able to swap their character’s genders whenever they wanted, but we hadn’t seen exactly how that’d be handled yet. It appears the player in the video accessed the Animus system to use this feature.

While we know now that this feature will be available and have seen how it’ll work, we still don’t know all the secrets Valhalla has in store for players and how it’ll handle Eivor’s gender-swapping mechanic. Kassandra is the canon character from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but both versions of Eivor are considered canon in Valhalla. It hasn’t been revealed yet how that’s possible and how the game will approach that, and it looks like we won’t be finding out about it anytime soon.

Both choices are canon, but we’re not going to spoil how we managed that trick until you play the game. 😎 — Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) April 30, 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on November 17th and has been confirmed for launches on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.