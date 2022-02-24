Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Is Free-to-Play for Limited Time

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is going free-to-play for a limited period of time — at least on one major platform. The most recent installment in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series has been a massive hit since first launching all the way back in 2020. And while the title has been on sale countless times, which has surely led to more people picking it up, Ubisoft has now partnered with Xbox to make the game completely free to try out in the coming days.

From now until Sunda, February 27th at 11:59pm PST, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be free to download and play on Xbox One and Xbox Series X platforms. This trial will allow you to play as much of Valhalla as you can within the coming days before being locked out before the start of next week. Fortunately, if you like what you play, then you can look to purchase Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for a discounted price ($24 for standard edition, $32 for deluxe edition) and have your full progress carry over.

As expected, though, there is a notable caveat if you’d like to download AC Valhalla this weekend and give it a whirl for yourself. Specifically, this offer is only open to those who are subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you don’t have an active subscription to either of these services, you’ll be blocked out from this “Free Play Days” offer that Xbox often holds. Still, given how many Xbox users are surely subscribed to one of these programs, it likely won’t be a problem for a lot of people.

If you’d like to learn more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can find a description courtesy of Xbox attached below.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The first free weekend for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers you the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior. Explore a Dark Age open world, dual-wield powerful weapons, and lead epic raids in a quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla. Wars will rage. Kingdoms will fall. This is the age of the Vikings.