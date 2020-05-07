Assassin's Creed Valhalla: 9 New Images From the Gameplay Trailer

Ubisoft finally gave us a first look at gameplay from its highly anticipated Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and there was plenty to see throughout the new footage, though they also threw in some brand new images as well. There wasn't as much of an emphasis on real-time gameplay, but the trailer did show what the game will look like on Xbox Series X, and gave us a look at sailing on your ship, some of the characters you'll meet along the way, Eivor leading his team in fortress crashing raids, and more, including a look at what Eivor and his Raven buddy look like in-engine. We even got to see Eivor utilizing one of his newest tricks, the ability to hurl axes at ranged enemies, and you can find some of our favorite moments from the new footage starting on the next slide!

The trailer begins by showing Eivor and his people feasting in a longhouse, where we also get a close-up look at Eivor's hidden blade (via Xbox). We then see a view of England and a Viking altar, followed by a look at the warriors of King Alfred. Things switch to Eivor and his men, who are approaching a Saxon Fortress, and Eivor leaps and dishes out a brutal knee to the face of an enemy soldier in the attack.

We then see Eivor hurling his axe towards an enemy with a cinematic flair, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. We see shots of sailing on the open seas, new characters, and more, and you can find some of our favorite images from the trailer starting on the next slide.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X during this year's holiday season.

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla?