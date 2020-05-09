Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals a Ton of New Details

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is poised to release this holiday season via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, and recently we learned more about the upcoming installment in the popular series that debuted on the PS3 and Xbox 360. More specifically, Ubisoft has revealed and confirmed some of the game's finer details. For example, we now know that Stonehenge is in the game and can be visited by players.

Meanwhile, we also now know -- via Access The Animus -- that the game will feature "Flyting," also known as rap battles. The gist of Flyting is that it's a contest where two parties exchange insults back in forth. And more often than not, these happen in verses.

More than this, Ubisoft has also confirmed that players will be able to arrange weddings between different clans in order to form relationships. Now, it's unclear how much autonomy and choice are involved in the process, but it sounds like an interesting system.

Ubisoft also recently revealed that the new installment won't be the biggest or longest. At the moment, it's unclear how long or big the game is -- it sounds quite big and quite long -- but it won't be the biggest and longest entry in the series, which is welcomed news to the many players that thought Assassin's Creed Odyssey was too long, too big, and bloated with underwhelming and unnecessary content.

Lastly, while speaking to our sister site GameSpot, Ubisoft revealed the new entry will have a unique story. Unfortunately, Ubisoft didn't provide many revealing details on how this is, but did note it has "a unique story structure" not just for the series, but that "it's quite unique for any game."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. At the moment of publishing, a release date beyond "holiday 2020" has not been revealed.

"In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory," reads an official pitch of the game. "Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla."

