Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How Long Does It Take to Beat?

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will demand quite a bit of your time, but how much of it will depend on how much you want to get out of your playthrough. As we mentioned in our review, there's a lot to do in Valhalla's world, and much of it is genuinely fun and worthwhile. Whether it's building up your settlement or raiding to your heart's content or getting to the heart of the Assassins vs Templars conflict, there are several ways to lose yourself in the game and its storytelling. That said, if you want to run through the main story at a steady pace, with the occasional side quest thrown in, you're looking at around 45 hours.

Now, if you want to take on more of the side content, which will help you in major ways in some of the story content mind you, then you're looking at closer to 65 to 70 hours. That's taking out time to seek out secret entrances, some mysteries, Books of Knowledge, and maybe some Opal to grab a few high-end weapons to aid you in your quest.

If you want a fuller experience that lets you take in all the major sidequests and many of the fun things going on in the world, well then you're in for 100 plus hours, which is about in line with Odyssey.

I'm somewhere between the middle and the latter when I play these games. There are some aspects of the game I could really care less about, like finding ship customizations or chasing down a rather quick moving tattoo design to name a few, but many of the side aspects of the game are genuinely worth your time and benefit you in some way, so if you want a well-rounded experience, I'd personally recommend the middle 65 to 70-hour playthrough.

If you want to get some tips to help you get a headstart on the game, check out our full guide right here!

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and Luna, and hits PS5 on November 12th.

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!