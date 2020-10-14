Assassin's Creed Valhalla Images Spotlight Fenrir Boss Battle and More

Ubisoft pulled back the curtain on several new aspects of Assassin's Creed Valhalla today, giving fans a look at many of the game's systems and mechanics with a gameplay deep dive. That said, they also gave fans a look at several of the game's big boss fights and stunning locations, and as you can see starting on the next slide, that includes a look at an epic looking battle between Eivor and Fenrir. Fenrir looks as menacing and intimidating as you'd expect, and odds are he will be just one of several legendary creatures and characters from Norse mythology making their appearance in the game.

For those unfamiliar, Fenrir is a massive and deadly wolf who is actually the son of Loki and a giantess Angerboda. Fenrir is feared by any who oppose him, even the Gods themselves, as different stories surrounding him reveal he even bit off the hand of the God Tyr at one point.

Now it seems Eivor will be facing him head-on, but that's not all we see. We also get a look at a boss battle between Eivor and Cordelia, followed by looks at your encampment, Norway, and even Stonehenge.

You can check out all of the new images starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X during this year's holiday season.

