Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gameplay Footage Reveals Raid Combat, Side Quests, and More

As promised Ubisoft revealed some brand new gameplay from the much-anticipated Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and it gave us a look at not only combat but also social stealth and the new settlement of Ravensthorpe. The gameplay was hosted by Game Designer Jessica Maher, and as you can see in the video above, there's a lot to get excited about in the newest entry in Ubisoft's all-star franchise. Social Stealth is making a big comeback to the series from the original games, and your settlement will not just be an optional home base but one of importance to not just gameplay but also to the overall story structure. You can check out the full gameplay video above.

First we saw a raid, and Eivor and the rest of the clan headed towards a monastery. The combat looks weighty and sounds brutal, as it should with axes and shields at your disposal. Some cinematic takedowns pop up including a curb stomp. If you drain their stamina you can do a slick takedown, though it doesn't necessarily take them down outright.

We then see the crew loot the are and grab some raw materials. These are used to build up your settlement,

We then see the Alliance Map, and a small conversation plays out and a new quest is undertaken by Eivor.

We then flash over to Repton as Eivor is rocking dual shields. We walk into a scene where someone is being tortured. We are meeting a contact for Sigurd named Ivarr, and he is pretty crazed, though Jessica mentions there is a twist to him.

We then see a tour of their base, but it is also mentioned that alliances will help build up your settlement and not just raw materials.

We then meet characters named Tonna and Ubba, who are arguing in a tent that Ivarr heads into. He tells Tonna to f*** off and makes an introduction to Sigurd and Eivor. Ubba is Ivarr's brother, while Sigurd is yours.

We then see some sidequests, where we see a large figure throw Eivor off the top of a tower, and he did so by hitting Eivor with a barrel.

We also see Flyting in action, and then later we see Eivor, Ivarr, and the rest of the crew assault a fortress, complete with knocking down a large barricade before the chaos ensues inside. After the battle we also see you can pet a dog, which really isn't that important but is delightful.

We then see a bit of the character customization, including many options for tattoos and hair.

You can find the official description for Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X during this year's holiday season.

