Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Discover Hilarious Boat Glitches

Anytime you create an open world as expansive and filled with things to do like the one found in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you're going to have a few loose ends and issues that pop up throughout. Players have already started discovering some of these issues, and a few of them happen to involve boats. Whether you're on the high seas travelling to a new land or just hopping on a raft and heading to the other shore, boats can result in some hilarious moments that while unplanned by the developers are at least incredibly entertaining to watch over and over again, and we've included a few of our favorite glitches below.

One of the biggest ones is some sort of gravity glitch that raised one end of the boat high in the air, and from the camera's response, it seems like you're on a rollercoaster. This one was captured by @CapitalR, and you can check it out below.

"Lol. Wtf happened here?

Boat got excited.. Gravity glitch Face with tears of joy

#AssassinsCreed

#AssassinsCreedValhalla

#xbox"

Another one features a different kind of gravity pull when a ship goes near a large rock. Instead of going upwards one end of the ship dips underneath the water completely.

That would be interesting enough, but then it appears in the sky and starts spinning around in mid-air. Eventually, it settles back down in the water, and you can check it out above.

A rather new addition to the group has Eivor in a small boat travelling up the river, but as you can see the boat and Eivor are rowing forward, though it's in mid-air. It appears this boat can fly, though it does come crashing down backwards once it sails over a rock. You can check it out above.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

What's the funniest glitch you've found? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!