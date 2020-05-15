Assassin's Creed Valhalla Release Date Possibly Revealed

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's release date has seemingly been revealed, courtesy of Amazon, or more specifically, Amazon Italy. According to the Italian branch of the massive retailer, the new installment in the Assassin's Creed series will release on October 15. Interestingly, this isn't the first time an October release date has leaked for the game. Back on May 5, another European retailer listed the game for an October release, but said it was dropping not on October 15, but October 16. In other words, we now have conflicting reports about when the game is releasing, though both have it locked for the middle of October.

As you would expect, the new Amazon Italy listing was quickly yanked once screenshots and links of it started to make the rounds. It wasn't yanked before the Internet got its receipt though. That said, this date is probably wrong.

October 16, 2020 is a Thursday. Ubisoft wouldn't release the game on a Thursday. Big games only release on two days: Tuesdays and Fridays. For example, the last few Assassin's Creed games have all released on Friday. They've also all been released in October.

So, while this date isn't correct it may somewhat validate the aforementioned October 16 leak. October 16 is a Friday, and it's only one day off October 15. Or maybe this is nothing more than a placeholder or guess from the retailer looking to generate page views and pre-orders. However, given that the listing was pulled so quickly this seems unlikely.

At this point, it's safe to assume Assassin's Creed Valhalla is releasing in October, which means it will release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC before the PS5 and Xbox Series X, both of which are likely poised for November releases.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this latest leak, which means officially Assassin's Creed Valhalla is simply slated for a holiday 2020 release.

