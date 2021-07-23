Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Siege of Paris DLC Release Date Might've Leaked

✖

The second Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC called “The Siege of Paris” currently only has a Summer 2021 release window attached to it, but that might change soon if a recent leak is to be believed. A listing for this next DLC apparently went up early and included the release date of August 5th for the game’s next expansion. There’s always the chance that date could be inaccurate or simply a placeholder, but it’s the best indication we have so far of a specific day when the DLC might release.

Details on the supposed release date leak come from the Twitter user CriptAssassini who received a screenshot from a fan of what’s said to be the DLC’s listing. It included a brief summary of the content as well as the August 5th release date while mentioning the Season Pass requirement for the content.

🏰 #AssassinsCreedValhalla's second DLC will be released on August 5th! 🙏 Thanks to our fan Lorenzo for sending us the pic!#AssassinsCreed #Valhalla #SiegeOfParis pic.twitter.com/CbMxOoHTWs — CriptAssassINI (@CriptAssassini) July 22, 2021

“Sail to the war-torn kingdom of Francia and besiege the fortified city of Paris!” the listing for the game said. “Fight the merciless forces of Charles the Fat and form strategic alliances to safeguard your clan’s future. Get the Season Pass now to enjoy The Siege of Paris on August 5th.”

The Twitter user said not long after the screenshot was shared that the message found on the Xbox page for the game was removed not long afterwards, so it could be that the date was a placeholder. It could be, however, that this is indeed the correct date and it simply wasn’t supposed to be visible just yet. August 5th is a Thursday which isn’t one of the typical release days for new games and DLC content, but that doesn’t mean that the date is inaccurate.

⚠️ UPDATE: the message was removed after few minutes from the Xbox Page. At this point it's highly possible that the date was only a placeholder. — CriptAssassINI (@CriptAssassini) July 22, 2021

If that is indeed the date, we can expect an announcement from Ubisoft to be shared pretty soon considering how close August 5th is now. That’s less than two weeks away, so an announcement next week and a release the week afterwards sounds like our best bet if the August 5th date holds true.