Assasssin's Creed Valhalla Gets New Assassin's Creed Mirage Crossover Quest

Prior to the release of Assassin's Creed Mirage in 2023, Ubisoft has today added a new quest to the most recent installment in the series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, that ties in with the forthcoming title. In a general sense, Mirage is already going to have direct connections to Valhalla as the former's main protagonist, Basim, plays a major part in the story of Valhalla. Now, to make those connections between entries even more overt, Ubisoft has added even more new content to Valhalla via the game's latest title update.

As of this moment, those who own Assassin's Creed Valhalla can gain access to a new quest titled "Shared History". This quest sees Roshan from Assassin's Creed Mirage crossing over with Valhalla's main protagonist, Eivor, for a brief team-up mission. Ubisoft previously didn't inform fans that this quest would be coming to Valhalla, so its release has come as quite a surprise. Better yet, this mission is available to play for free, which means that it's not part of the paid DLC that AC Valhalla has received in the past.

Surprise! Roshan from Assassin's Creed Mirage makes an appearance in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with our latest update. Eivor and Roshan team up in "Shared History" – a new free quest available now! #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/s7QOcjaavS — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 29, 2022

All in all, this is a pretty cool move on Ubisoft's part, especially since the publisher was able to keep this a secret prior to release. Whether or not we'll see more Assassin's Creed games directly connected in this manner over time remains to be seen, but this new quest definitely helps build anticipation and excitement for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

While this new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla might be available right now, it's still not known when AC Mirage itself might release. Currently, the next entry in the Assassin's Creed series is broadly slated for 2023 and is set to arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Are you going to look to check out this new quest for yourself in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? And how do you feel about Mirage based on everything we have seen so far?